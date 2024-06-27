Lance Stroll signs new multi-year deal with Aston Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lance Stroll signs new multi-year deal with Aston Martin

By Press Association
Lance Stroll has signed a new long-term deal at Aston Martin (David Davies/PA)
Lance Stroll has signed a new multi-year deal to remain as Fernando Alonso’s team-mate at Aston Martin.

The 25-year-old, son of the team’s billionaire part-owner Lawrence Stroll, joined the Silverstone-based team in 2019.

He has raced in over 150 grands prix since starting his career with Williams in 2017, picking up three podiums – the last of which came at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2020.

Stroll has 17 points so far this season but has struggled to match illustrious team-mate Alonso during their time together at the team.

Aston Martin have confirmed the new deal will keep Stroll with the team into the sport’s new regulations in 2026 and the Canadian is excited by what the future holds.

“I’m super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond,” Stroll said.

“It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come in the last five years; we’ve grown so much as a team and there’s still so much more to look forward to.”

Stroll’s new deal means the team will have an unchanged line-up for a third consecutive season as they bid to close the gap on F1’s four leading teams.

Fernando Alonso during a TV interview
Fernando Alonso has already committed to the team (David Davies/PA)

Alonso, 42, claimed eight podiums last season but Aston Martin are yet to finish in the top four in 2024.

Team principal Mike Krack said: “We are delighted to confirm Lance’s future with Aston Martin Aramco. He has played a key role in building this team.

“His technical feedback, alongside his committed simulator work, has helped contribute to the continuous development of the car each season.

“The consistency and stability of both Lance and Fernando remaining with our team is a great platform to continue to realise our ambitions. We look forward to creating some more incredible memories and achieving further success together.”