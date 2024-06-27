Max Verstappen insists he will remain at Red Bull next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Max Verstappen insists he will remain at Red Bull next season

By Press Association
Max Verstappen insists he will stay at Red Bull next season (Darko Bandic/AP)
Max Verstappen insists he will stay at Red Bull next season (Darko Bandic/AP)

Max Verstappen has dealt a major blow to Mercedes’ hopes of capturing his signature after he insisted he will remain at Red Bull next season.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has called Verstappen his primary target to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, while the Austrian’s co-shareholder, and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Ola Kallenius, this week said Verstappen “would look good in silver”.

But asked directly if he will be staying put next year, Verstappen – under contract with Red Bull until 2028 – said: “OK, yes. And that’s what I’ve already said. We’re working on next year’s car. When you’re very focused on that it means that you’re also driving for the team.

Toto Wolff smiling at someone
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff wants to sign Max Verstappen (David Davies/PA)

“Of course people are talking, but it’s most important that we have a very competitive car for the future. It is very tight on track, but we are working as a team to try and improve. We want to be competitive again next year.”

Verstappen’s father, Jos, is here in Spielberg for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix – only his second appearance in the paddock since he claimed at the season-opening round in Bahrain that Red Bull would “explode” if scandal-hit team principal Christian Horner remained in his post.

But Verstappen continued: “I have a long contract with the team. I’m very happy where I’m at, and, like I said before, we’re already focusing on next year with things we can implement on the car. So, I guess that should say enough of where I’m driving next year.”

Italian Kimi Antonelli, who will turn 18 in August, is expected to take Hamilton’s seat if the Silver Arrows are unable to persuade Verstappen – who holds a 69-point championship lead ahead of the 11th round of 24 – to join them.

Verstappen has won seven races so far, but Red Bull’s supremacy is under threat having dominated Formula One for the past two-and-a-half years. McLaren’s Lando Norris is leading the fight and Mercedes are also enjoying a resurgence.

George Russell captured the team’s first pole position of the year in Canada earlier this month, while Hamilton also ended his season-long wait for a podium when he finished third in Spain last weekend.

Russell said: “For sure, it is a great thing that there is not just one dominant force out there because people want to see fights on track and the drivers going at it.

“There should be more than one car in a position to win. It is really exciting to see how this season pans out at the front and into next year, too, there could be four or five teams fighting for a win.”