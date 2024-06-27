England hampered by rain after taking two early India wickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England hampered by rain after taking two early India wickets

By Press Association
Rohit Sharma, right, leaves the field after rain stopped play (AP/Ramon Espinosa)
England took two early wickets in their T20 World Cup semi-final against India before rain intervened to dampen their enthusiasm in Guyana.

The defending champions had their opponents 65 for two after eight overs at the Providence Stadium, Reece Topley cleaning up Virat Kohli with the new ball and Sam Curran neutralising the dangerous Rishabh Pant.

But England know they must beat the weather as well as the world’s number one side if they are to set a date with South Africa in Barbados on Saturday. Should the match be washed out, India would progress to the final thanks to their superior performance in the previous round.

Reece Topley jumps to celebrates the dismissal of Virat Kohli, who walks off the field
With no reserve day built into the schedule, England were desperate for the skies to clear.

The match had already started 75 minutes late due to morning showers but when the covers came off captain Jos Buttler kept up a handy record at the toss, winning for the sixth time in eight games.

After sending India in to try and exploit any early assistance from the pitch Jofra Archer almost delivered the big wicket of Rohit Sharma for just five in his first over. But, as the ball skewed up towards point, Phil Salt appeared to lose sight of it as it sailed over him at catchable height.

Topley made up for that missed opportunity at the other end, knocking over Kohli’s leg stump for nine as the A-lister continued a positively C-list run of form. Topley was admirably unfazed by a big swing for six two balls earlier, dragging back his length and threading the gap between bat and pad.

The ball knocks off the bails as Virat Kohli is bowled
Rohit survived a couple of mis-hits before finding his timing with a couple of sweet strikes off Topley but England picked off another when Pant hacked across the line at Sam Curran and picked out short midwicket.

The all-rounder bellowed in celebration as the ball stuck in Jonny Bairstow’s hands, finishing a tidy over to leave India 46 for two at the end of the powerplay and relying on their captain.

With rain starting to fall, India scored 19 off the next two overs as Rohit (37 not out) took two fours off Adil Rashid and new man Suryakumar Yadav scooped Chris Jordan for six over fine-leg.

As the downpour got heavier, the umpires suspended play with the game finely poised.