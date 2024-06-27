Jos Buttler promises England white-ball review after dismal T20 World Cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jos Buttler promises England white-ball review after dismal T20 World Cup exit

By Press Association
Jos Buttler’s side were well-beaten in their semi-final (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Captain Jos Buttler promised a thorough review of England’s white-ball side after an up-and-down T20 World Cup defence ended in a semi-final thrashing at the hands of India.

When England won the tournament in 2022 they blitzed the same opponents at the same stage by 10 wickets in Adelaide, but this time the boot was on the other foot.

Chasing 172 on a difficult batting pitch they were rounded up for 103 in response, crashing to a 68-run loss to ensure they leave the Caribbean on the back of a bitter defeat.

Virat Kohli, right, shakes hands with England’s captain Jos Buttler (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Their efforts this month have been an improvement on their previous global campaign, a derisory 50-over World Cup that saw them rack up six defeats from nine games, but there are questions to answer.

While they proved far too much for associates Oman, Namibia and the United States, they stacked up poorly against their more prestigious rivals. With nothing to show from their games against Australia, South Africa and India, a win over the West Indies was the best they could muster.

Questions over the long-term future of head coach Matthew Mott and debates about Buttler’s captaincy are unlikely to have been shelved by events over the last three weeks, while senior men like Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow may come under scrutiny.

“We will review everything and come up with a plan, absolutely,” he said.

Reece Topley’s dismissal of Virat Kohli was a rare highlight in England’s defeat (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

“You have to review what we need to do better as a team, if that is the way we play, personnel, style of cricket. After a loss like that you are ready for a bit of space to take it in and process it so you can review not just this game but the last few months.

“I think there is lots of talent in the English game. It is up to us as an England team and country to harness that talent and development and make sure we can continue to have a good team moving forward. There’s some time between today and the next matches so we’ll see what happens.”

In the short term Buttler will head back home to spend time with his family, particularly his newborn third child who arrived shortly before the tournament.

As a skipper, Buttler wears his emotions for all to see and two disappointing title defences in seven months appear to have taken a toll. A break now awaits before he reemerges at the end of next month in The Hundred.

“To be honest, I’m just looking forward to some time away from the game,” he said.

“You can sit here and be emotional after a loss but I don’t need to dive too deep into it right now. I think reaching a semi-final is an achievement but we wanted to go all the way. That’s what we came here for. We played well enough to get to this stage but unfortunately we’ve fallen short.”

Buttler said he was content with England’s selection – which saw them resist the urge to add an extra batter – and with the decision to put India in at the toss.

India are through to the final (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Instead, he took his hat off to a side who were superior on the day and only chastised himself for overlooking Moeen Ali’s off-spin in the field.

“India outplayed us, they deserved the win,” he said.

“In hindsight, I should’ve bowled Moeen the way the spin was playing and got him into the game. But whatever team we played, whatever happened at the toss, we had to be at our best to win the game, and we were well short of that.”