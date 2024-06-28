Football rumours: Chelsea look at swap deal to land Murillo

What the papers say

Chelsea are targeting Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, according to The Guardian. The 21-year-old Brazilian is valued at £70million with Trevoh Chalobah, 24, potentially included as part of any deal.

Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is apparently attracting plenty of attention (PA)

Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who is valued at around £40m, is attracting plenty of attention. Brentford are interested, reports the Daily Mail, with Chelsea and Brighton also linked with the 25-year-old.

Chelsea are among the favourites to land Lucy Bronze, 32, after her departure from Barcelona, according to The Guardian. The England defender has also been linked with a move to the United States.

Aston Villa have rejected a bid of £20m from Tottenham for midfielder Jacob Ramsey, 23. The Times said the deal involved Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, 28, moving in the opposite direction.

Social media round-up

🔵👌🏻 Ipswich Town and Chelsea are advancing in talks for Omari Hutchinson, as revealed earlier tonight. Fee around £20/25m while talks are also ongoing on personal terms with player’s agents. NO buy back clause, only sell-on clause. ⤵️ https://t.co/1iiZnjc9VK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2024

"Incredibly driven, ambitious" 📈 Erik ten Hag gave a glowing verdict on Rene Hake, the Dutch manager who Man Utd are close to adding to his backroom staff 🇳🇱🔴 ✍️ @DiscoMirrorhttps://t.co/otdGHX9sJE pic.twitter.com/sCV5BaATrO — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 27, 2024

Players to watch

Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (PA)

Marcus Rashford: Paris Saint Germain are interested in the 26-year-old striker if they receive any signs he would leave Manchester United, reports talkSPORT.

Fikayo Tomori: AC Milan have told Newcastle around £40m will be needed to land the 26-year-old England defender, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.