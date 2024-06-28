Football rumours: Chelsea look at swap deal to land Murillo

What the papers say
Chelsea are targeting Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, according to The Guardian. The 21-year-old Brazilian is valued at £70million with Trevoh Chalobah, 24, potentially included as part of any deal.
Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who is valued at around £40m, is attracting plenty of attention. Brentford are interested, reports the Daily Mail, with Chelsea and Brighton also linked with the 25-year-old.
Chelsea are among the favourites to land Lucy Bronze, 32, after her departure from Barcelona, according to The Guardian. The England defender has also been linked with a move to the United States.
Aston Villa have rejected a bid of £20m from Tottenham for midfielder Jacob Ramsey, 23. The Times said the deal involved Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, 28, moving in the opposite direction.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Marcus Rashford: Paris Saint Germain are interested in the 26-year-old striker if they receive any signs he would leave Manchester United, reports talkSPORT.
Fikayo Tomori: AC Milan have told Newcastle around £40m will be needed to land the 26-year-old England defender, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.