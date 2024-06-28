Jamie George wants his England team-mates to ‘love’ facing the All Blacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie George wants his England team-mates to ‘love’ facing the All Blacks

By Press Association
Jamie George is excited to lead England into a two-Test series against the All Blacks
Jamie George has urged his England team-mates to embrace the challenge of taking on the All Blacks in New Zealand.

England arrived in Auckland fresh from a 52-17 victory over Japan on Saturday, which ensured Steve Borthwick’s team made the perfect start to a stern summer examination.

The size of the task at hand is laid bare by England’s record against the All Blacks – eight wins in 43 Tests and only two achieved in New Zealand.

However, England captain George is excited to take on the All Blacks in a two-Test series which starts on July 6.

“My message to the team is to soak it in, to love it and to enjoy it,” George told New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ.

“This is what rugby for me is all about. Coming out to tours like this, to hostile places and trying to compete against the best.”

George was speaking at a food bank in west Auckland run by All Blacks great Sir Michael Jones.

The England captain along with other members of the squad offered to pack food boxes and brought along Yorkshire Tea after they landed in the country on Monday.

He added: “We couldn’t respect Michael any more. I am sure my old man will be buzzing (that I’ve met him).”

Victory over Japan continued England’s resurgence under Borthwick after they ended a mixed Six Nations campaign with strong displays against Ireland and France.

It is a different story for New Zealand with the first Test in Dunedin set to be the first time the group are together since they finished runners-up to South Africa at the 2023 World Cup in October.

Ian Foster left his role as head coach following the tournament and has been replaced by Scott Robertson, who guided Crusaders to seven consecutive Super Rugby championships before he departed to take over the All Blacks.

George admitted: “I think there is an element of the unknown.

“The challenge is almost not being blown away by the skill level and the physicality. The style of play they’re probably going to play is likely to be similar to the Crusaders.”