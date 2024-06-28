UEFA referees’ chief backs English officials over disallowed Netherlands goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

UEFA referees’ chief backs English officials over disallowed Netherlands goal

By Press Association
Anthony Taylor, pictured, and VAR Stuart Attwell were praised for making a “totally correct” decision to disallow a Dutch goal against France in the group stage (Adam Davy/PA)
Anthony Taylor, pictured, and VAR Stuart Attwell were praised for making a “totally correct” decision to disallow a Dutch goal against France in the group stage (Adam Davy/PA)

The decision by English officials Anthony Taylor and Stuart Attwell to disallow a Netherlands goal against France at Euro 2024 was “totally correct”, according to UEFA referees’ chief Roberto Rosetti.

The pair received some criticism from television pundits in the UK and on social media for ruling out the goal after Attwell agreed with Taylor that Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries was impeding France goalkeeper Mike Maignan while stood in an offside position as Xavi Simons’ shot flew in.

There was also criticism for how long it took the officials to reach the decision, and while Rosetti admitted the duration of the review was an “element of improvement” he felt the right outcome was reached in a complex situation.

English referee Anthony Taylor speaks to Dutch and French players during a VAR check in the Euro 2024 group match
Taylor speaks to Dutch and French players during the VAR check (Adam Davy/PA)

“The UEFA referee committee totally supported the decision,” the Italian said.

“We think that the decision is right and we are also happy about the process. There are always elements for improvement. In this situation, the element of improvement is the duration of this review. For sure the duration can be less, we can decrease the duration of the review (but) I want to tell you that it’s not easy.

“In this situation the VAR checked two possible offsides, he had to check the possible impact of the attacker on the goalkeeper and a previous contact between two other players. Then we can add that we are at the Euro, the pressure is the pressure, and of course we always support accuracy. At the end the decision is totally correct.”

Attwell also received effusive praise from Rosetti over his concise communication with the other English referee at the finals, Michael Oliver, who he advised to disallow a Croatia goal against Spain for encroachment after a penalty.

“When Stuart is speaking it is like the book of VAR in modern football and VAR application,” Rosetti said.

“Everything was clear.”

Attwell was at the centre of a row involving Nottingham Forest last season, who issued an extraordinary social media post in the wake of a defeat at Everton saying they had warned Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) that Attwell was a supporter of their relegation rivals Luton, but PGMOL had not changed the appointment.

Stuart Attwell refereeing a Premier League match between Wolves and Bournemouth
Stuart Attwell, pictured, received high praise for his communication style from UEFA referees’ chief Roberto Rosetti (David Davies/PA)

Sources close to PGMOL have always insisted the professionalism and integrity of its officials is beyond reproach but chief refereeing officer Howard Webb did later say he felt Attwell should have sent Taylor to the pitchside monitor to review one of three Forest penalty claims in the match.

The average duration of a VAR check at this summer’s Euros so far has been 51 seconds, compared to 56 seconds in last season’s Champions League. The average when pitchside reviews were included was one minute and 36 seconds, UEFA said.

Decisions involving semi-automated offside technology took 46 seconds on average, compared to 58 seconds in last season’s Champions League.

Effective playing time is slightly down at this Euros compared to the finals played in 2021 – 59 minutes and 10 seconds compared to 60 minutes and 30 seconds.

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is shown a yellow card during his team's Euro 2024 defeat to Hungary
Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is shown a yellow card during his team’s defeat to Hungary (Martin Rickett/PA)

There have been 166 yellow cards issued in this tournament compared to 98 at the last finals. Rosetti highlighted a crackdown on tactical fouls – saying 35 such infringements had been sanctioned with a booking in Germany compared to just eight by this point in the last finals.

Rosetti also felt the initiative to encourage captain-only dialogue with referees had been “extremely positive” and said “important national associations” were keen to follow the same approach in their competitions in the future.

Yellow cards are issued where a player other than the captain approaches or shows dissent to the official.