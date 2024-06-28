Christian Horner denies blocking Jos Verstappen from legends’ parade in Austria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Christian Horner denies blocking Jos Verstappen from legends’ parade in Austria

By Press Association
Christian Horner has denied blocking Jos Verstappen from participating in a legends’ parade (David Davies/PA)
Christian Horner has denied blocking Jos Verstappen from participating in a legends’ parade (David Davies/PA)

Christian Horner has denied he pulled the plug on Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, taking part in a legends’ parade prior to Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen Snr had been set to drive the Red Bull machine which carried Sebastian Vettel to the world championship in 2012 ahead of the team’s home race in Spielberg this weekend.

But Verstappen Snr, 52, has withdrawn from the event after he was quoted in the Dutch media as claiming that Horner did not want him to participate.

Jos Verstappen (right) pictured with his son, Max
Jos Verstappen (right) pictured with his son, Max, has reignited his feud with Christian Horner (David Davies/PA)

Responding to Verstappen Snr’s comments, Red Bull team principal Horner said: “The legends’ parade is something that is organised by the circuit and there was no veto from my side or anything like that.

“My relationship with Max has always been very good and very strong and he is a key part of our team. He is our driver and he is the one that is important to have a strong relationship with.

“I have never had an issue with any of our drivers’ fathers in the past, but whatever Jos’ issues are, I really don’t have anything to comment on.

“We have enjoyed tremendous success despite the distractions of this year. We have won 70 per cent of the races so far, and lead both world championships. You cannot control everything in life and I cannot control relationships with drivers’ fathers.”

Verstappen Snr is making only his second appearance in the paddock since he claimed at the season-opening round in Bahrain that Red Bull would “explode” if Horner remained in his post.

Horner was exonerated by the racing team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, of alleged controlling behaviour against a female colleague before WhatsApp messages pertaining to be exchanged between him and his complainant were leaked.

Verstappen Snr, a team-mate of Michael Schumacher’s in the 1990s, is known to have sounded out Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff about a move from Red Bull to the Silver Arrows following the scandal.

However, his son, under contract until 2028, insisted on Thursday that he has no immediate plans to quit Red Bull.

Mercedes have a vacant seat alongside George Russell next year following Lewis Hamilton’s shock transfer to Ferrari, and Wolff has made no secret of his desire to sign Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton has agreed to join Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton has agreed to join Ferrari in 2025 (David Davies/PA)

But Horner continued: “Max was resolute in what he said in his press conference yesterday and he has always been absolutely consistent in that with the team.

“It is purely a tactic of distraction from Toto and you have to question what are the motives behind that?

“The driver (Hamilton) that has created the movement in the market had all of the information about the Mercedes engine for 2026, and he chose to leave.

“That has led to speculation as to who will fill that seat, but it won’t be Max Verstappen. And if he (Wolff) does want a Verstappen next year, then I guess Jos is potentially available.”