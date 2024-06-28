Matthew Mott believes he and Jos Buttler are right men to help England progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Matthew Mott believes he and Jos Buttler are right men to help England progress

By Press Association
Matthew Mott (right) and Jos Buttler (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Matthew Mott (right) and Jos Buttler (Andrew Matthews/PA)

England head coach Matthew Mott has faced down his critics, claiming he and captain Jos Buttler are the right men to make the side “bigger, badder and better” after more World Cup disappointment.

The days of England being able to boast about being the kings of limited-overs cricket are now officially over, surrendering their T20 crown in a 68-run semi-final thrashing by India on Thursday having already lost the 50-over title in abject fashion late last year.

Now it is up to Mott to make the case that he can turn things around. The Australian, who is halfway through a four-year contract, has faced scrutiny over his position with Buttler also under pressure.

Director of cricket Rob Key will have the final call, judging whether a last-four finish represents the kind of progress he was looking for when offering the pair his backing last time around.

Speaking after their exit in India last November, Key said: “I feel this should actually be the making of those two as a partnership. If it isn’t, it isn’t, and you move on.”

While England were ruthless against their associate opponents, hammering Oman, Namibia and the United States, their efforts against full member nations were less than stellar in the Caribbean – losing three times and winning just once against the West Indies.

But although Mott expects the slings and arrows to follow, he believes things are improving.

“Obviously we’re in a results driven business and you guys (in the media) will have your fun at our expense I’m sure,” he said.

“But when you wake up in the morning and have a crack, do your best, you can sleep at night knowing sometimes results are out of your control. I absolutely love what I do, I’m excited about where we can go.

“We’ll lick our wounds in the next week or two and then I’m sure we’ll get back to planning. We’ll take time to reflect when we get back and then hopefully come back bigger, badder and better.

“We know you don’t get any prizes for getting in a semi-final but also you get a lot out of it. You always feel like you’ve made progress when you get to semi-finals.

“Jos and I as a partnership have been galvanised in the last six months. You learn more about leadership in times of adversity. I think if you asked around the dressing room, we’ve got a lot of people in the support staff that have given credit to the leadership group for the way we’ve stuck together in tricky circumstances. Sometimes it’s not all about results.”

England endured a curious campaign, coming within 45 minutes of exiting in the first round as a result of two washouts before progressing on net run-rate. They never quite put a complete performance together, with their best result against the West Indies wiped out less than 48 hours later by a mis-managed chase against South Africa.

Adil Rashid bowls in the nets
Adil Rashid was one of England’s stars of the campaign (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Their were pockets of optimism – Chris Jordan’s homecoming hat-trick in Barbados, explosive innings from Buttler, Phil Salt and Harry Brook, and the consistent quality of Adil Rashid – but in truth they never carried themselves as potential champions.

“I think we were good without being great. If we’re being honest, we weren’t quite at our best, and we were hoping to peak at the right time,” Mott conceded.

“We’ve had a funny tournament, it’s a hard one to digest in terms of how good we’ve been or not been because it’s been so disjointed. As the defending champions coming in here, we’ve made a semi-final. That’s not where we want to be, but it’s not a disaster either.”

Jonny Bairstow bats against India
Jonny Bairstow faces an uncertain future (PA)

England’s next opportunity for silverware is the Champions Trophy in February, with the next T20 World Cup following in 2026. An injection of fresh blood is likely to freshen up an ageing squad, with the likes of Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and Jordan all facing uncertain futures.

But Mott insisted it was up to the next generation to win the shirts.

“We’ve got a lot of players on the radar. It’s now up for the incumbents to make it harder for those guys to get through,” he said.

“I think there’s a lot of talent and it’s exciting to see.”