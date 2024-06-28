Bukayo Saka insists he is not the answer to England’s left-back issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bukayo Saka insists he is not the answer to England’s left-back issues

By Press Association
Bukayo Saka does not believe playing him out of position will be the answer for England at left-back (Adam Davy/PA)
Bukayo Saka does not believe playing him out of position will be the answer for England at left-back (Adam Davy/PA)

Bukayo Saka insists he is not the solution to England’s left-back conundrum.

Gareth Southgate’s side has looked unbalanced throughout a Euro 2024 campaign which saw England top Group C despite three average performances.

Kieran Trippier has shifted over from right-back to start against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia, but missed training on Thursday amid reports he is carrying a knock.

England’s Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw arrive ahead of an England friendly at St. James’ Park, Newcastle
Kieran Trippier, left, has started at left-back in Luke Shaw's absence during Euro 2024 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

With Luke Shaw, the only recognised left-back in Southgate’s ranks, still working back to full fitness having been sidelined with a hamstring injury since February, the England manager may need someone else to step in.

Kyle Walker finished the goalless draw with Slovenia there and fellow defenders Joe Gomez and Ezri Konsa have had spells at left-back for their clubs – while Saka started his England career in a similar position.

But the 22-year-old, who has since gone on to become on of the top players in Europe on the right wing, does not see himself as the answer.

“I don’t think putting me out of position is the solution,” he said after a number of pundits had called for Southgate to make the change.

“At the end of the day, I think we can talk about this but it’s in Gareth’s hands so we will just have to trust whoever Gareth selects on the day.”

Southgate has come in for particularly strong criticism following the dismal displays that saw England set up a last-16 clash with Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

He said after the Slovenia stalemate that he needed to make sure being in the England squad was still a “fun” experience and Saka backed the 53-year-old.

Asked if it was still enjoyable, Saka told BBC Radio 5Live: “Yes, 100 per cent. I think he (Southgate) has created an amazing environment here.

Gareth Southgate applauds England fans after the goalless draw with Slovenia
Gareth Southgate applauds England fans after the goalless draw with Slovenia (Adam Davy/PA)

“If you asked me and asked a lot of the players they would definitely say ‘I look forward to coming and every time I’m selected I’m buzzing and can’t wait to meet us with the boys’.

“That is important because obviously even in the tournament 11 players play but it’s important that the whole squad is happy just for the morale of the group, to keep everyone involved and encouraging them so if you can have everyone happy, it makes it better.

“I would say football is just joy and happiness and when I get on the pitch everything, any problems, they are all just gone and I’m on the pitch having fun. I just love football.”