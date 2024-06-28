Julian Nagelsmann says Germany well prepared for Denmark after group challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Julian Nagelsmann says Germany well prepared for Denmark after group challenges

By Press Association
Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann feels his squad are well prepared for the knockout stage on home soil (Nick Potts/PA)
Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann feels his squad are well prepared for the knockout stage on home soil (Nick Potts/PA)

Julian Nagelsmann feels Germany will have taken valuable lessons from their group matches at Euro 2024 but must be prepared to face “difficult situations” again when they meet Denmark for a place in the quarter-finals.

After opening the tournament with a convincing 5-1 win over Scotland in Munich and then grinding out a 2-0 victory against Hungary, the hosts left it late before snatching a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Germany head coach Nagelsmann believes having come through such varying displays to secure a place in the knockout stage can only stand his squad in good stead for the challenges ahead, with Denmark next up in Dortmund on Saturday.

Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug (left) celebrates with team-mates after scoring at Euro 2024
Germany left it late to snatch a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their final Group A game (Nick Potts/PA)

“The group stage was very interesting for us,” Nagelsmann told a press conference.

“We started with a kind of easier game than we expected, then we had a more complicated game against Hungary, who did brilliant with the physical stuff, and in the Switzerland game we struggled to score an equaliser.

“We had to deal with things, it is important to get to learn how to overcome difficult situations, so we are well prepared for the knockout stage as well.”

Nagelsmann added: “Denmark are a very well-organised team. They have a lot of experienced players in the squad and a clear structure, so are a tough opponent.”

Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug is pressing for a start having come off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser against the Swiss in Frankfurt, while centre-back Jonathan Tah must serve a suspension.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been struggling with stomach problems.

Head coach Kasper Hjulmand is hopeful the Manchester United playmaker will be available, along with midfielder Thomas Delaney, who has also experienced similar symptoms.

“Christian Eriksen had some stomach issues this morning, the same with Thomas Delaney, so we decided that they would not train,” Hjulmand said.

“Thankfully he (Eriksen) feels better. He has travelled (to Dortmund) in his own car. We didn’t want to mix him with the other players, but our team doctor says he is going to be with us tonight.

“Hopefully they will both be ready for tomorrow and we expect them to be.”

Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand celebrates scoring against England at Euro 2024
Morten Hjulmand scored in the draw with England (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Midfielder Morten Hjulmand is suspended after collecting two yellow cards during the group stage, where Denmark drew all three games, including against England.

Kasper Hjulmand insists his squad can make things more than difficult for Germany.

He said: “They have quality and talent, and expressed themselves very well in the group stage, but we also have quality and talent – so they will have to be very, very good to beat us.”