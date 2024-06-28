The time is now – Luciano Spalletti demanding more from stuttering holders Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

The time is now – Luciano Spalletti demanding more from stuttering holders Italy

By Press Association
Italy boss Luciano Spalletti says his side need to step up against Switzerland (Petr David Josek/AP)
Italy boss Luciano Spalletti says his side need to step up against Switzerland (Petr David Josek/AP)

Italy boss Luciano Spalletti admits his side need to step up if they want to do their country proud against Switzerland in Saturday’s Euro 2024 last-16 clash.

The defending champions stuttered through the group stage but reached the knockouts in dramatic fashion when Mattia Zaccagni’s stoppage-time equaliser against Croatia salvaged a draw and ensured the Italians finished runners-up to Spain in Group B.

Spalletti, who has developed a reputation for his outbursts in Germany, was calmer as he confirmed Federico Dimarco has been ruled out of the contest at Olympiastadion Berlin, where Italy lifted the World Cup after a penalty shootout with France in 2006.

He told a press conference: “We have to do more than we have done so far [to make the Italian people proud]. The draw put us in a tough group and the players struggled with that.

“Now I expect to see the players a little more relaxed because it’s a knockout match. There are no permutations; the time is now. We can only make it to the next round if we win this game.”

Centre-back Riccardo Calafiori will be serving a one-game suspension after picking up two yellow cards in the group stage and is set to be replaced by Gianluca Mancini, with Spalletti saying the Roma defender “has the right experience for games like this.”

Fellow defender Alessandro Bastoni, meanwhile, faces a late fitness test after recovering from an illness.

Switzerland’s Silvan Widmer, wearing an all-red uniform, chases after a ball in the foreground
Switzerland’s Silvan Widmer is serving a one-game suspension (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Switzerland boss Murat Yakin has no fresh fitness concerns ahead of Saturday’s clash, though defender Silvan Widmer is also serving a suspension for his two group stage bookings.

Yakin confirmed there would likely be some other changes to his line-up, and revealed his side were regularly taking penalties in training – with five of their last six meetings with neighbours Italy ending in draws.

He said: “We’re in the hunt this year, and we’ve shown that many times against strong opposition.

“We’ve prepared very well against the three teams that we knew we’d play in the group stage, we prepared well for those matches, we’ve produced some good performances, and we have had time to prepare for those three games.

“But we’ve also had a full week of training for the Italy game, everyone is available for selection, there’s an excellent mood in the camp, and we have a really full heart to make it as far as we can.

“It’s a fresh chapter in this rivalry between Italy and Switzerland, and I’ll be delighted to be able to share that with the fans who will be cheering us on tomorrow.”