England fans to be served normal-strength beers during Euro 2024 last-16 match

By Press Association
England are preparing to return to Gelsenkirchen (Adam Davy/PA)
England supporters will be served normal-strength beer during Sunday’s Euro 2024 last-16 match against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen but will be unable to drink alcohol in the stands.

Fans were only able to purchase low-alcohol pints when Gareth Southgate’s side took on Serbia in their Group C opener at the Veltins-Arena in the German city on June 16.

Fan group the Free Lions Fan Embassy welcomed the eased restrictions, but is disappointed about some of the other measures set to be in place.

“We are pleased to say that after some lobbying, normal strength beer will be sold, however the sale of alcohol will again be limited to two beers per purchase and there will be NO drinking of alcohol permitted in the stands,” Free Lions posted on X.

“Whilst we are happy with the return of normal strength beer, we are disappointed to see restrictions in place limiting the amount of beer you can buy, as well as the ban on drinking in the stands.

“Both added unnecessary pressure on the concourses last time. We don’t see any justification for these measures.”

Free Lions also expressed hope there will not be a repeat of the public transport problems endured by fans before and after the Serbia match.

England fans endured transport problems on their previous visit to Gelsenkirchen
Yet the group, which called for an “urgent and thorough review” following chaotic scenes as supporters attempted to travel between fan zones, the city centre and the stadium, warned trains, trams and buses are once again likely to be “extremely busy”.

Referring to post-match transport, Free Lions posted: “Fans will have the option of taking the tram back to the city centre, as was the case last time.

“There will also be shuttle buses to Gelsenkirchen Hauptbahnhof from car park P6 at the stadium.

“We still expect these to be extremely busy, and will communicate if/how long the stadium will be open for after, which may be a good option to allow crowds to die down.”