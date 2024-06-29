Brazil eclipse Paraguay 4-1 to fire up their Copa America campaign

Brazil restored some much-needed fire to their Copa America campaign with a 4-1 victory against Paraguay in Las Vegas.

Following a disappointing 0-0 draw in their opening clash with Costa Rica, Dorival Junior’s squad needed to make some impact on the scoreboard if they wanted to challenge Colombia for the top spot in group D.

Brazil were on top in the early stages, getting their first scoring chance in the sixth minute when Joao Gomes found a sliver of space at the top of the box, but he sent his shot over the crossbar.

But Paraguay almost took a sudden lead 10 minutes later; Brazil goalkeeper Alisson was forced to work to prevent Damian Bobadilla’s long-range effort from finding a home.

Brazil’s goalkeeper Alisson stretches out for a save attempt (David Becker/AP)

Paraguay began to come into the game from there and threatened to put Brazil on the backfoot, until the favourites were awarded a penalty in the 30th minute when the referee ruled a shot from Lucas Paqueta caught the arm of Andres Cubas as he tried to turn his body away.

Paqueta was unable to score his side’s first goal, however. He sent his penalty strike wide of the right post after trying to fool Paraguay goalkeeper Rodrigo Morinigo with a stutter-step.

That disappointment was short-lived—a passage of brilliant short-range passing put Vinicius Jr. in position to sneak a shot underneath a diving Morinigo and give Brazil some breathing room with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Paraguay came close to striking right back through Julio Enciso, but he was unable to turn in a rocketed pass from Mathias Villasanti.

Brazil then closed out the half with a flurry of goals.

An errant deflection gave Savio a gift in the 43rd minute, and Vinicius Jr capitalised on a missed clear attempt to nab his second in the final minute of added time.

Brazil looked to extend their 3-0 lead to start the second half but conceded a brilliant goal to Omar Alderete in the 48th minute.

Players of Brazil celebrate their team’s 4-1 victory (L E Baskow/AP)

The defender caught an attempted cleared ball off his chest and rifled a half-volley into the bottom right corner to give Paraguay a glimmer of hope.

Paraguay came close to cutting the deficit to one just minutes later, but a diving Alisson was able to push wide a deep strike from Enciso which looked on track to nestle into the top-right corner.

Brazil’s three-goal lead was ultimately restored in the 65th minute when Paqueta made amends from the spot after a second penalty for a handball was awarded.

Paraguay were only able to manage a red card from there, Cubas booked in the 80th minute for lashing out at Douglas Luiz with a kick while both men were on the ground.