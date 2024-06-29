On this day in 2015: Petr Cech completes £10million move to Arsenal from Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2015: Petr Cech completes £10million move to Arsenal from Chelsea

By Press Association
Petr Cech joined Arsenal from Chelsea in 2015 (Nigel French/PA)
Petr Cech joined Arsenal from Chelsea in 2015 (Nigel French/PA)

Petr Cech completed a protracted £10million move to Arsenal from Chelsea on this day in 2015.

The veteran Czech goalkeeper signed a “long-term” contract with the Gunners after 11 largely successful years at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho had reportedly been reluctant to allow the 33-year-old to leave at all – let alone join a rival – but the transfer was eventually sanctioned by owner Roman Abramovich in light of the player’s long service.

Petr Cech celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Chelsea won the final in 2013
Cech won 13 trophies with Chelsea including the Champions League in 2012 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Cech made 494 appearances for the Blues and won 13 trophies, including the Champions League and four Premier League titles, before losing his place to Thibaut Courtois.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said: “Petr Cech is a player that I have admired for a long time and I am very pleased that he has decided to join us.

“He has proven over many seasons that he is one of the outstanding keepers in the world and he will add great strength to our squad.”

Cech, who had joined Chelsea from Rennes in 2004, hoped the switch would reinvigorate his career.

He said: “It was probably the hardest decision for me but last year I realised that I am not in a phase of my career when I would sit on the bench.”

Cech said he was grateful to Abramovich for allowing him to join the club of his choosing.

“I spoke to Mr Abramovich about me staying in the Premier League and I’d like to thank him from the bottom of my heart for his support in this matter,” he said.

Petr Cech playing as an ice hockey goaltender for Guildford Phoenix goaltender
Cech has taken up ice hockey since retiring from football (Ian Walton/PA)

Cech won an FA Cup with Arsenal before retiring in 2019 and taking up an administrative role back at Chelsea, a post he held for three years.

After retiring he also started playing ice hockey and reached such a level that Elite League side Belfast Giants signed him on a short-term deal earlier this year.