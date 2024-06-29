England train for the final time ahead of last-16 clash By Press Association June 29 2024, 11:52am June 29 2024, 11:52am Share England train for the final time ahead of last-16 clash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/5025894/england-train-for-the-final-time-ahead-of-last-16-clash/ Copy Link England’s players during training (Adam Davy/PA) England’s full squad took part in training on the eve of Sunday’s Euro 2024 last-16 clash against Slovakia. Gareth Southgate’s side return to the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen as the Group C winners get their knockout phase under way. All 26 players trained at their Blankenhain basecamp on Saturday lunchtime before England head to North Rhine-Westphalia. England manager Gareth Southgate oversaw training (Adam Davy/PA) Luke Shaw is pushing to make his first appearance for club or country since sustaining a hamstring complaint mid-February. Kieran Trippier was also involved following a report that the full-back is a doubt to face Slovakia on Sunday due to a calf complaint.