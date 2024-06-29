Max Verstappen: Christian Horner’s row with my dad could have been avoided

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Verstappen: Christian Horner’s row with my dad could have been avoided

By Press Association
Max Verstappen said Christian Horner’s spat with Jos Verstappen could have been avoided (Christian Bruna/AP)
Max Verstappen launched a thinly-veiled dig at Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, claiming the latest row with his father, Jos, could have been avoided.

Jos Verstappen had been set to drive the Red Bull machine which carried Sebastian Vettel to the world championship in 2012 ahead of the team’s home race in Austria on Sunday.

But Jos Verstappen, 52, withdrew from the legends’ parade after he claimed that Horner did not want him to take part.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner
Horner denied he vetoed Jos Verstappen’s participation, although it is understood the team principal, 50, questioned internally why he was representing Red Bull.

Jos Verstappen is making only his second appearance in the paddock since he said at the season-opening round in Bahrain that Red Bull would “explode” if Horner remained in his post.

Max Verstappen held off Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to win Saturday’s 23-lap sprint race in Spielberg, and was asked if the public spat between his father and boss was affecting him.

“It is not nice, not for myself, not for my dad, not for Christian, and not for the team,” said Verstappen, 26.

“You don’t want these things to happen. My dad has been quite clear about the reasons behind it and I can understand his opinion.

Max Verstappen, left, with his father Jos Verstappen
“He gets asked to drive the car and finds out he is not wanted. My dad doesn’t care about driving it, but he got asked if he could do it for the Dutch fans at Red Bull’s home track.

“So, I understand it, but I am here to focus on the performance. I want a good relationship with everyone. But this scenario could have been avoided.”

Max Verstappen is under contract at Red Bull until 2028, and, although Mercedes have made him their number one target to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, he insisted that he has no immediate plans to turn his back on the world champions.