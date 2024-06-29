Gareth Southgate knows improvements are needed as he aims for Euros progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gareth Southgate knows improvements are needed as he aims for Euros progress

By Press Association
England manager Gareth Southgate is preparing to face Slovakia (Adam Davy/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate is preparing to face Slovakia (Adam Davy/PA)

Under-fire Gareth Southgate says he is enjoying the “ultimate challenge” of trying to steer the England “juggernaut” to Euros glory as attention turns to improvements and knockout progress.

The road to Berlin has begun in unconvincing fashion for the Euro 2020 runners-up, with boos greeting the end of the 1-1 draw with Denmark and Tuesday’s 0-0 stalemate with Slovenia.

But England won Group C having started with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Serbia at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, where they return for their first knockout match on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate seen in training
Gareth Southgate has faced criticism (Adam Davy/PA)

Slovakia, who are ranked 45th in the world, stand in Southgate’s side way in the round of 16 – a stage they have progressed from in all three previous tournaments under the former defender.

“Everything that’s happened is now pretty irrelevant,” the England boss said. “We have things we can build on but this is also a different test, a different phase.

“Each game takes place on its own merit and can take a wild direction at times. This is the exciting part and it’s the bit nobody can predict.

“We need to find our next level, which I believe we can. Slovakia are a very well-coached team and they’ve got a clear playing identity.

“They want to play out from the back. Stanislav Lobotka is clearly key in that system. He dictates the tempo.

“They get numbers forward early, they press well, high and aggressively. You’ve got to find a way of breaking through that press. It’s a different sort of test.”

Harry Kane, seen against Slovenia, will be expected to step up
England will be hoping Harry Kane can fire (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England are favourites for Sunday’s match but need a positive performance on top of progress to lift the mood around the team.

There has been widespread criticism and scrutiny of their stuttering displays in Germany, where the spotlight has focused largely on manager Southgate.

But the 53-year-old is undeterred and knows better than anyone the pressures that come with representing England, with this his four tournament as manager having been to four as a player.

“Absolutely (enjoying the challenge), it’s a brilliant challenge,” Southgate said, as reported by England Football.

“We’ve had different problems to solve as a team over the last few weeks and I’m the leader trying to connect all of that and keep the juggernaut that is the England football team on the right path. That’s how I’m viewing up.

“Every day I wake up and think what we need to do, the conversations that need to happen, the areas of the game we need to focus on. It’s the ultimate challenge.”

Southgate knows improvements are needed against Slovakia and, the nation hopes, beyond, but he says the “squad have reacted very well” after an underwhelming group stage.

“It wasn’t tighter than we thought, we knew that all four teams could take points off each other,” he said. “It highlights the level of European football really.

“We know that a lot of our players are better known, higher profile, but we’ve played so many teams outside the top 20 who are very good.

“We had it with Hungary in the Nations League a couple of years ago, you have to be at your best level.

“We haven’t hit the level yet but we have topped the group and now we have to improve faster than the rest of the teams basically.”