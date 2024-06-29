Lauren Filer not underestimating New Zealand as England seek ODI series win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lauren Filer not underestimating New Zealand as England seek ODI series win

By Press Association
Lauren Filer is expecting a positive response from New Zealand in Worcester (Nigel French/PA)
Lauren Filer is expecting a positive response from New Zealand in Worcester (Nigel French/PA)

Lauren Filer insists there will be no underestimating New Zealand on Sunday as England bid to seal a one-day international series win in Worcester.

England made a flying start in the first of three ODIs against the White Ferns on Wednesday with a resounding nine-wicket victory and pace bowler Filer is expecting a positive reaction from the tourists.

She said: “Obviously they’ve got some very good players. They wouldn’t have been happy with their performance the other day, but I think they will definitely come back stronger and we’ve got to be ready for that.

“We are definitely not underestimating them as a team because they’re very, very good.

“I think we saw that in the last ODI in New Zealand (in April). They dominated us and obviously kept it from being a whitewash.

“We know they can hit a big ball and take wickets as well. We’ve got to be careful, but we’ll look at our performance and take the momentum from the last game into the next one.”

New Zealand mustered 156 all out in the 17th over at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday before England raced to their victory target at 157 for one.

Lauren Filer bowls out New Zealand opener Suzie Bates in the first ODI in Chester-le-Street
Lauren Filer bowls out New Zealand opener Suzie Bates in the first ODI in Chester-le-Street (Nigel French/PA)

It was the White Ferns’ first outing since winning in Hamilton in the final match of England’s tour to New Zealand in the spring.

“We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves and almost throw everything at (Sunday) without thinking about it,” Filer said.

“We want to be composed, but also use the momentum well and hopefully show with the ball and the bat, and in the field again, how strong a team we are.”

Filer said the current England camp was “the best environment I’ve ever been in” and that allowed the players to produce their best.

“It’s just a place where you can be yourself and as a team we trust each other to do the things we do well,” she added.

“I think that’s really important as a team to back each other, and even on a day that doesn’t go well, knowing that you’ve got the support of your team-mates when you come off the field.

“Whether that’s a shoulder to cry on or an arm round you, you come off the field knowing the team backs you whether you’ve done well or not.

“I think that’s something really special and something hopefully we can carry on throughout the years.”