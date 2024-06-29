Andy Murray willing to take risks in order to make farewell Wimbledon appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray willing to take risks in order to make farewell Wimbledon appearance

By Press Association
Andy Murray smiles after his practice session on Saturday (John Walton/PA)
Andy Murray smiles after his practice session on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

Andy Murray is willing to take risks to compete at Wimbledon one final time but gave no guarantee he will play singles after a practice session on Saturday.

The Scot took to the All England Club’s practice courts at Aorangi Park a week after undergoing surgery to remove a spinal cyst.

His reaction afterwards was somewhat downbeat but he is still hoping to be able to take to the court on Tuesday against Czech Tomas Machac.

“Whether there’s enough time or not, I don’t know, but I’m trying,” Murray told reporters. “I need to be able to move properly, which I can’t yet, so let’s see in 48 hours or so.

“There’s risks associated with what I’m trying to do and I’m willing to take that to try and play.”

Murray confirmed earlier this week that he is planning for Wimbledon, where he is also due to play doubles with his brother Jamie, and the Olympics to be the final tournament of his career.

Emma Raducanu is not surprised to see the 37-year-old pushing himself to the limit to try to be fit in time.

“I think for a tournament like Wimbledon, especially, you’ll push your body, you’ll push your recovery to the maximum,” said the former US Open champion.

“You’ll take the consequences that will come after or during, whatever you have to do.

“I’m very happy to see him here because, when I think of Wimbledon, I think of Andy. Growing up, that was the generation, the hero, I would look up to.

“I think it just feels right and I really hope that Tuesday or whenever he’s playing that he’s on the match court.”