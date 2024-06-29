Luis de la Fuente says Spain will not take Georgia lightly in Euro 2024 clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Luis de la Fuente says Spain will not take Georgia lightly in Euro 2024 clash

By Press Association
Luis de la Fuente said his team will not be complacent when they face Georgia in Cologne (Nick Potts/PA)
Luis de la Fuente said his team will not be complacent when they face Georgia in Cologne (Nick Potts/PA)

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente promised his side will take nothing for granted in their Euro 2024 last-16 meeting with Georgia in Cologne on Sunday.

The sides met twice in qualifying for the finals, with Spain emerging victorious both times, including a 7-1 victory against their unfancied opponents in the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

Since then Willy Sagnol’s side have caused one of biggest upsets of the tournament in Germany by defeating Portugal 2-0 to edge through to the knockout rounds in what is their first major finals.

Spain eased through top of their group with a perfect record of three victories, but despite a gap of 66 places between the teams in the FIFA rankings, De la Fuente insisted there will be no complacency from his players as they seek to avoid becoming a second major Georgian scalp.

“We all have seen surprising things happen in football and I don’t think that will stop happening,” he said. “Georgia beat Portugal, we have to respect them as opponents, work hard and take the game with the importance that it has so it doesn’t happen to us.

“They are fast in the counter-attack and very good in the set-pieces. We need to be vigilant and aware so we don’t ended up exposed to counter-attacks at speed.”

“The most important game is always the next one and now a different European Championship starts. We are bracing for a very difficult game and we will go with the best weapons we have to get out with a win.”

Despite being underdogs, Georgia boast Euro 2024’s top scorer at the end of the group stages in the form of forward Georges Mikautadze.

The 23-year-old scored a goal in each of his side’s three matches, netting penalties in the win over Portugal and the 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic, whilst also registering his country’s first-ever goal at a major finals when he slotted home in the 3-1 loss to Turkey.

Coach Sagnol said his team will look to attack Spain as they look to keep their tournament alive.

“Against Spain, Portugal, big teams, when you’re Georgia, if you only think about how to defend, you know at some point you will crumble,” he said.

“So no, we are not only going to defend. Like against Portugal, we will show the Spanish team and Europe that we are not only good at defending, but also using the ball.

“We had great moments in possession against Portugal and I hope tomorrow we can see same kind of performance.”