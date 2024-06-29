Germany reach last eight of Euro 2024 after weather-affected win over Denmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Germany reach last eight of Euro 2024 after weather-affected win over Denmark

By Press Association
Germany’s Kai Havertz celebrates after opening the scoring in their round-of-16 victory against Denmark at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Germany’s Kai Havertz celebrates after opening the scoring in their round-of-16 victory against Denmark at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Germany overcame Denmark and adverse weather conditions that saw play suspended to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Second-half goals from Kai Havertz – a penalty after Denmark had an effort ruled out by VAR for offside moments earlier – and Jamal Musiala gave the hosts a 2-0 win and a place against Spain or Georgia in the last eight.

But that was not the whole story on a dramatic and stormy night in Dortmund when English referee Michael Oliver took the players from the field after 35 minutes due to thunder and lightning.

A message on a big screen at the stadium tells fans the match has been suspended

Play was suspended after 35 minutes in Dortmund (Martin Rickett/PA)

There was a 24-minute delay before the action resumed in front of soaked supporters, who had tried to protect themselves from torrential rain under makeshift covers.

Germany had the ball in the net inside four minutes as centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck rose to meet Toni Kroos’ corner and beat Kasper Schmeichel with a towering header.

But the eagle-eyed Oliver spotted that Joshua Kimmich had blocked off Schlotterbeck’s marker Andreas Skov Olsen and correctly disallowed the goal.

Germany v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2024 – Round of 16 – BVB Stadion Dortmund
Denmark and Germany players head in to the changing rooms due to thunder and lightning in Dortmund (Bradley Collyer/PA)
It was one-way traffic as Denmark’s box was besieged, with Schmeichel denying Kimmich, Schlotterbeck and Havertz with full-stretch saves inside the opening 10 minutes.

Robert Andrich headed another Kroos corner straight at Schmeichel and Musiala drove wide, and it seemed simply a matter of time before Germany would score.

But Denmark gradually established a foothold as Christian Eriksen and Joakim Maehle went close before the skies darkened and loud thunder claps and lightning filled the air.

Fans shelter from the rain during the 24-minute delay
Fans shelter from the rain during the 24-minute delay (Martin Rickett/PA)
When the rain relented and the players returned, both sides had clear chances before the break.

Havertz sent a free header straight at Schmeichel and Rasmus Hojlund rippled the side-netting at the other end before being denied by Manuel Neuer’s brave goalkeeping.

Denmark were celebrating three minutes after the restart when Joachim Andersen lashed home from 10 yards.

But Thomas Delaney was inches offside in the build-up according to the semi-automated offside technology, and Andersen’s misery was compounded by David Raum’s cross touching his outstretched arm.

Germany v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2024 – Round of 16 – BVB Stadion Dortmund
Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring Germany’s second goal against Denmark, his third of the tournament (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Havertz stepped up to tuck away his second spot-kick of the tournament, beating Schmeichel’s dive to his left with a perfect penalty inside the right post.

Hojlund failed to beat Neuer again from 10 yards, smashing his shot straight at the veteran goalkeeper, before Musiala raced onto Schlotterbeck’s raking pass after 68 minutes.

Musiala made no mistake with a calm right-footed finish, moving him level on three goals with Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze as the tournament’s top scorer.