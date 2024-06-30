Douglas Luiz swaps Villa for Juventus as Said Benrahma joins Lyon from West Ham

Douglas Luiz has left Aston Villa for Juventus on a day when a flurry of transfers had been forecast due to the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Regulations.

With clubs needing to comply with PSR and not make more than the permitted £105million loss over a rolling three-year period, June 30 was destined to take on special significance as it was the cut-off date between accounting periods.

Villa had been prominent in recent days with various additions and departures, and 26-year-old Luiz’s stay in the West Midlands came to an end after five seasons and over 150 appearances.

Aston Villa can confirm that Douglas Luiz has joined Juventus. 🟣 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 30, 2024

Juventus marked the signing on their club website by saying: “Douglas Luiz embarks on a new adventure with Juventus after five years with Villa, where he has shown exponential growth technically, physically and tactically.

“Welcome to Juventus, Douglas. We can’t wait to see you on the pitch!”

Leeds teenager Archie Gray also seems set to move after the Yorkshire club rejected a bid in the region of £35million from Brentford for the 18-year-old.

The PA news agency understands Leeds were unwilling to accept the structure of the deal for the England Under-21 international and will only sell on their terms.

Gray, a midfielder who also operated at right-back last season, could still depart Elland Road this summer as there is interest from other Premier League clubs.

Leeds have rejected a £35million bid from Brentford for talented 18-year-old Archie Gray (Jess Hornby/PA)

Chelsea – who are understood to be close to landing Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for around £30m – and Tottenham are among those reportedly tracking Gray, who signed a new long-term contract in January.

West Ham winger Said Benrahma completed a permanent transfer to Lyon for a fee reported to be in the region of £13m.

The Algeria international spent the second half of last season on loan at the French club, scoring three times in 12 Ligue 1 appearances.

Benrahma joined West Ham from Brentford in October 2020 and registered 24 goals in 155 games for the club.

Barcelona have confirmed Joao Cancelo’s return to Manchester City after one season on loan in Catalonia (John Walton/PA)

There were also departures on the continent as Barcelona announced the return of Joao Cancelo to Manchester City.

Portugal defender Cancelo spent last season on loan in Catalonia where he made 42 appearances and scored four goals.

Barcelona also confirmed striker Joao Felix’s return to Atletico Madrid after his season on loan, while Spain full-back Marcos Alonso is leaving after two years at the club.

“Marcos Alonso, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo are not to continue with FC Barcelona,” read a club statement.

“The Spanish defender’s contract ends on June 30, as do the loan contracts for the two Portuguese players, who will return to their respective clubs.”