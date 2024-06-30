George Russell wins in Austria after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

George Russell wins in Austria after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collide

By Press Association
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session for the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session for the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

George Russell took a dramatic Austrian Grand Prix victory after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collided with just seven laps remaining as they duelled for the lead.

Verstappen and Norris were caught up in a ding-dong battle for top spot – with the British driver accusing his Red Bull rival of “dangerous” driving.

Then, on lap 64 of 71, Norris crashed into Verstappen’s Red Bull as he attempted a move for the lead with both cars suffering significant damage.

Verstappen and Norris limped back to the pits with the former able to continue after stopping for repairs. However, Norris was forced to retire.

Verstappen was then slapped with a five-second penalty by the stewards for causing a collision.

The remarkable flashpoint provided Russell, who was sitting in third place, 15 seconds back, to assume the lead. And the British driver was able to take advantage to land just the second win of his career.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri took second spot, one place ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, with Verstappen fifth.