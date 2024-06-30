George Russell wins in Austria after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collide

George Russell took a dramatic Austrian Grand Prix victory after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collided with just seven laps remaining as they duelled for the lead.

Verstappen and Norris were caught up in a ding-dong battle for top spot – with the British driver accusing his Red Bull rival of “dangerous” driving.

Then, on lap 64 of 71, Norris crashed into Verstappen’s Red Bull as he attempted a move for the lead with both cars suffering significant damage.

Verstappen and Norris limped back to the pits with the former able to continue after stopping for repairs. However, Norris was forced to retire.

Verstappen was then slapped with a five-second penalty by the stewards for causing a collision.

The remarkable flashpoint provided Russell, who was sitting in third place, 15 seconds back, to assume the lead. And the British driver was able to take advantage to land just the second win of his career.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri took second spot, one place ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, with Verstappen fifth.