Maia Bouchier’s maiden century powers England to ODI series win over New Zealand

By Press Association
Maia Bouchier helped England to a big victory over New Zealand at Worcester (Nigel French/PA)
Maia Bouchier helped England to a big victory over New Zealand at Worcester (Nigel French/PA)

England breezed to an ODI series victory over New Zealand with Maia Bouchier making a maiden professional century in a thumping eight-wicket win at Worcester.

The second game of the three-match series followed an identical script to the first as the White Ferns – bowled out for 156 in the Chester-le-Street opener – could only manage 141 this time from 41.5 overs.

New Zealand’s fate was sealed by losing their last seven wickets for 27 runs in a disastrous collapse that saw Sophie Ecclestone again spin her web of tricks.

Ecclestone finished with five for 25 from nine overs, and England reached their victory target comfortably as Bouchier reached three figures for the first time since her junior days.

The 25-year-old, who made exactly 100 from 88 balls and struck 17 fours, was helped to her landmark century by Nat Sciver-Brunt who showed no interest in scoring runs in the closing overs.

Tammy Beaumont was the only other England batter to reach double figures, the opener having made 28 before being run out.

After England had won the toss, Kate Cross and Lauren Filer struck early to remove Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates and leave New Zealand floundering at 10 for two.

Amelia Kerr (43), Maddy Green (30) and skipper Sophie Devine (28) offered some resistance as the innings recovered to 114 for three.

England Women v New Zealand Women – Second ODI – Visit Worcestershire New Road
Sophie Ecclestone celebrates the wicket of New Zealand batter Lauren Down in England’s eight-wicket win at Worcester (Nigel French/PA)

But Jess Kerr (14) was the only other batter to make double figures with Ecclestone once again playing a prominent role.

Ecclestone broke a sedate third-wicket partnership of 46 in 72 balls between Devine and Amelia Kerr to turn the tide England’s way.

Devine was beaten by dip and turn and Amy Jones took an excellent stumping.

Green and Amelia Kerr then compiled the best partnership of the innings, 58 in 82 balls, when the former was trapped on the pad by Charlie Dean.

Ecclestone took over from that point, bowling Brooke Halliday and Lauren Down in the space of four balls.

Amelia Kerr passed 2,000 ODI runs in her 86-ball stay before offering Dean a return catch, and the carnage continued as Ecclestone removed Izzy Gaze and Molly Penfold without scoring.

Alice Capsey rounded the innings off as Jess Kerr slog-swept only her fifth delivery of the day to Sciver-Brunt at deep mid-wicket.

New Zealand’s faint hopes quickly evaporated as the boundaries flowed at the start of England’s run chase, with Bouchier and Beaumont putting on 50 from 53 balls.

Beaumont was given run out, even if the television replays appeared inconclusive, and skipper Heather Knight fell for nine after picking out Amelia Kerr at mid-wicket.

But Bouchier powered on regardless with an impressive strike rate of 113.6 and victory was sealed three balls before the halfway point of the innings was reached.