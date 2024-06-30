Liam Broady glad to make Wimbledon ‘in one piece’ after injury and concussion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Broady glad to make Wimbledon ‘in one piece’ after injury and concussion

By Press Association
Liam Broady has made it to Wimbledon after an injury-hit year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Liam Broady has made it to Wimbledon after an injury-hit year (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Liam Broady felt he was “bailing water out of a sinking ship” after suffering a concussion following months out with an ankle injury.

The 30-year-old reached the third round of Wimbledon last year, beating Casper Ruud on Centre Court, and finally cracked the top 100 in September.

But this year has been a story of frustration, with a bone stress on his ankle turning into a fracture and then, just when he was almost ready to come back, a freak accident when he hit his head on his own car boot in a car park.

“There was a low hanging metal pipe, it’s an electric boot so I paused it half way, as I opened the boot a load of tennis balls and stuff fell out, so I bent down to pick them all up then stood back up and knocked my head, obviously knocked it in a funny place,” explained Broady.

“At the time I was in a bit of a daze. I’d liken it to stubbing your toe, all you can think about is how much it hurts. I went to bed that night fine, the next day I felt great, was practising and after about 45 minutes I got a migraine, my eyes got a bit funny, I couldn’t really see.

“I get migraines with my eyes getting strained so I just assumed it was one of those. I went to check my phone and it was like I had dyslexia, I couldn’t read words, was slurring my speech, nausea, really strange emotions.

“It was just a bizarre experience. I think everyone thought I was joking when I put it on Twitter. I don’t think my mum thought it was serious.

“It’s been an interesting few months. I’ve never probably been out from match play for more than six to eight weeks before.

“It’s been all like bailing water out of a sinking ship trying to get fit, sorting the ankle out and then my head injury. At the end of all of it I’m pretty glad that I’ve managed to make it in one piece.”

Broady is especially irked by the turn of events having begun the season with a good run at the ATP Tour event in Hong Kong.

“It’s been the most frustrating six months of my life,” he said. “I felt like I was playing the best tennis of my career.

Liam Broady celebrates victory over Casper Ruud at Wimbledon
Liam Broady celebrates victory over Casper Ruud (Adam Davy/PA)

“After Hong Kong, beating some top players quite comfortably and for the first time in my career going on court against (Andrey) Rublev with a bad ankle thinking, ‘I can compete with this guy, I can compete with anyone’.

“The last few weeks I’ve just felt old, so many aches and pains, but I think that’s less about my age and more just that I’ve not really played as much as I’d have liked to over the last few months.”

The victory over Ruud was arguably the best moment of Broady’s career, and he hopes his experience will compensate for a lack of match play when he takes on Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Monday.

“At this stage I’m very comfortable at Wimbledon,” said Broady. “This is my home. I’ve had some great moments, had some tough moments. I know how this tournament works as well as anybody now so, as long as the body holds up, which I believe it will do, I think it will be a good match.”