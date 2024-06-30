So special – Maia Bouchier revels in maiden hundred as England seal ODI series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

So special – Maia Bouchier revels in maiden hundred as England seal ODI series

By Press Association
England batter Maia Bouchier made the first hundred of her professional career against New Zealand at Worcester (Nigel French/PA)
England batter Maia Bouchier made the first hundred of her professional career against New Zealand at Worcester (Nigel French/PA)

Maia Bouchier spoke of her “special” England hundred after scoring the first century of her professional career.

Bouchier made an unbeaten 100 from 88 balls as England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match ODI series against New Zealand with an eight-wicket win at Worcester.

“The relief was there, I’ve put a lot of work to get to that point,” player-of-the-match Bouchier told Sky Sports after building on her 50-ball 67 in the opening nine-wicket victory at Chester-le-Street.

“It was great to play in front of this crowd and to get my hundred for England was so special.

“It’s taken time to get my processes right and make sure I’m not getting too ahead of myself.

“The hundred was just a number, I kept saying that to myself and work on that process.”

Bouchier, 25, was helped to her hundred by Nat Sciver-Brunt reining in her renowned attacking instincts.

Sciver-Brunt made an unbeaten two from 12 balls and went into full blocking mode, with Bouchier just having enough runs on her side as New Zealand’s paltry 141 was overtaken in just 24.3 overs.

England Women v New Zealand Women – Second ODI – Visit Worcestershire New Road
Maia Bouchier celebrates after reaching her century with Natalie Sciver-Brunt, who played a key role in the landmark hundred (Nigel French/PA)

“I was just hoping she would (not score) at the other end,” said Bouchier.

“She played well and it was great to have her in the middle. A calm person to keep me in check, saying ‘one ball at a time’ and ‘always watch and react to the ball’.

“That was key for me getting the hundred, to watch and react. This will give me so much confidence going into ODI cricket.

“I’ve worked behind the scenes on my 50-over game, and coming into this ODI series I was hoping to get that opportunity to play those full amount of overs.

“Such an important part of batting is taking your time and realising you have more time than you think, especially in 50-over cricket. I’m so proud of myself.”

New Zealand lost seven wickets for 27 runs in collapsing from 114 for three to 141 all out, and England will be expected to complete a series whitewash at Bristol on Wednesday.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone did most of the damage by taking five wickets for 25 from nine overs.

England captain Heather Knight said: “She’s great to chuck the ball to. She was a bit annoyed when I took her off after the first spell actually.

England Women v New Zealand Women – Second ODI – Visit Worcestershire New Road
England bowler Lauren Filer celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Suzie Bates with teammates (Nigel French/PA)

“She loves taking wickets and sometimes I have to do funky things with the field because she gets a little bit bored. I have to keep her engaged.

“We held our length, managed to put pressure on the Kiwis, and got a couple up front.

“When we were on top I loved the way we kept going and trying to hunt for wickets.

“The spinners did what they do. They got a bit out of it and made it look a very tough surface.”