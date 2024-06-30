England new boy Jamie Smith makes hundred for Surrey on testing day for batters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England new boy Jamie Smith makes hundred for Surrey on testing day for batters

By Press Association
Surrey’s Jamie Smith blasted a hundred against Essex ahead of his forthcoming England debut (John Walton/PA)
Jamie Smith produced the perfect dress rehearsal for his England debut on day one of Surrey’s top-of-the-table Vitality County Championship clash with Essex.

Named on Sunday morning as the only wicketkeeper in England’s 14-man squad for the first Test against the West Indies a week on Wednesday, Smith struck his second century of the season.

The 23-year-old made exactly 100 with two sixes and 14 fours as the hosts reached 248 for eight on a rain-shortened day at The Oval.

Keaton Jennings’ fourth hundred of the campaign steered Lancashire to 344 for eight against Nottinghamshire at Southport.

The England batter made an unbeaten 183 off 258 balls after the visitors had threatened to take charge following lunch.

Lyndon James shone with three for 53 as a sell-out crowd were denied the opportunity of seeing James Anderson in action for Lancashire one more time.

Hampshire skipper James Vince made his second century in a week against Kent at Utilita Bowl.

Vince followed up an unbeaten 166 against Warwickshire last week with 149 not out as Hampshire recovered from 56 for three to end the day 310 for three.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Brown also reached three figures late in the day to finish on an unbeaten 106.

Warwickshire fought back against Somerset at Taunton with Michael Burgess’ century taking them to 373 for eight.

Number eight batter Burgess made an unbeaten 126 from 167 balls as the Bears recovered from 40 for four and 145 for six.

Chris Woakes contributed 39 to an eighth-wicket stand of 110 after Somerset seamer Migael Pretorius had taken four for 72.

Wickets clattered at Chester-le-Street as Durham were dismissed for 190, England’s Test captain Ben Stokes top scoring with 56.

Lancashire v Durham – Vitality County Championship – Day One – Stanley Park
England captain Ben Stokes top scored with 56 in Durham’s first innings against Worcestershire (Tim Markland/PA)

Stokes then took one for 23 from eight overs as Worcestershire were bowled out for 112 in reply.  Matthew Potts (four for 29) and Ben Raine (three for 33) took the plaudits.

Durham reached 33 for three at the close to carve out a lead of 111.

In Division Two, Sussex’s Ollie Robinson bounced back from being overlooked for England’s Test squad against Northamptonshire.

Robinson claimed four for 42 as the hosts were dismissed for 97 on an eventful day at Northampton.

On a day which saw 22 wickets fall, Sussex had themselves been bowled out for 143 – Jack White taking four for 23 as the visitors lost six wickets for 47 in 19 overs – and closed at 83 for two and a lead of 129.

Yorkshire’s Sri Lanka pace bowler Vishwa Fernando helped skittle Derbyshire for 76 at Chesterfield.

Fernando took five for 30 and Jordan Thompson claimed four for 31 as Derbyshire subsided on a challenging surface in less than 28 overs.

Yorkshire turned the screw with James Wharton racing to a maiden first-class hundred from only 101 balls.

When bad light ended play, Wharton was 116 not out and Johnny Tattersall unbeaten on 41 with Yorkshire 283 for five, a commanding lead of 207.

Ben Mike’s career-best spell of five for 22 enabled Leicestershire to dismiss Middlesex for 86.

Leicestershire Foxes v Durham Cricket – Vitality Blast T20 – North Group – Uptonsteel County Ground
Leicestershire’s Ben Mike returned career-best figures of five for 22 against Middlesex (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Loan signing Ben Green also returned personal-best figures of four for 28, with only Leus Du Plooy (28) and Sam Robson (10) reaching double figures.

Leicestershire had earlier made 179 – Lewis Goldsworthy top scoring with 41 – and reached stumps at 40 for one in their second innings, 133 ahead.

Gloucestershire recovered from 88 for eight at lunch to post 179 in their first innings against Glamorgan at Cheltenham.

Marchant de Lange (46 not out) shared a record-breaking last-wicket stand of 75 with Ajeet Singh Dale (32) as Glamorgan’s Timm van der Gugten returned season-best figures of five for 59.

Glamorgan finished an astonishing day 133 for seven, with Gloucestershire’s overseas all-rounder Beau Webster enjoying a three-wicket burst in 12 balls.