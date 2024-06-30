Spain fight back to beat Georgia and set up quarter-final against hosts Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Spain fight back to beat Georgia and set up quarter-final against hosts Germany

By Press Association
Nico Williams celebrates his goal in Spain’s 4-1 win over Georgia (Nick Potts/PA)
Spain set up a Euro 2024 quarter-final against hosts Germany but only after overcoming an early scare to beat Georgia 4-1.

The tournament debutants took a shock lead when Robin Le Normand turned the ball into his own net in the 18th minute but Rodri levelled six minutes before the break and Fabian Ruiz put Spain in front early in the second half, with Nico Williams and substitute Dani Olmo adding late goals.

Georgia went out, but only after Willy Sagnol’s side had offered up another thrilling display of counter-attacking football to take the game to their lofty opponents.

Spain v Georgia – UEFA Euro 2024 – Round of 16 – Cologne Stadium
Georgia took a shock lead against Spain (Nick Potts/PA)

Spain, who thrashed Georgia 7-1 in Tbilisi in qualifying, immediately piled on pressure from the very start of the match, with Giorgi Mamardashvili saving from Pedri before doing well to keep out a deflected corner at his near post.

Williams’ strike was then deflected before Aymeric Laporte headed wide from a corner.

A Spain goal seemed inevitable but instead it was Georgia who took a shock lead with their first attack of the game.

Georges Mikautadze swept the ball out wide from the centre circle, Otar Kakabadze raced down the right and sent in a cross which Le Normand inadvertently sent into his own net under pressure from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – the first goal Spain have conceded in the tournament.

Ruiz went close at the other end but Georgia, encouraged by their success, kept pouring forward on the counter, and Rodri was left calling for calm after Mikautadze somewhat optimistically appealed for a penalty after another charge into the box.

Marc Cucurella’s shot was touched wide and Mamardashvili then denied Williams, but Georgian resistance was finally broken in the 39th minute when Rodri picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the box – the sort of goal he so often scores for Manchester City.

Spain v Georgia – UEFA Euro 2024 – Round of 16 – Cologne Stadium
Luis de la Fuente’s side advance to face Germany in the quarter-finals (Nick Potts/PA)

Georgia were on the front foot again at the start of the second half with Kvaratskhelia inches away with a shot from the halfway line when he spotted Unai Simon off his line, but Spain would soon get their noses in front.

Lamine Yamal’s free-kick was saved but Spain kept the move alive and the teenager whipped in a cross for Ruiz to nod in.

Yamal should have scored himself just after the hour after Giorgi Kochorashvili gave the ball away on the edge of his own area.

Giorgi Tsitaishvili sliced his shot as Georgia came forward on the counter again in the 68th minute.

Spain had a goal ruled out in the 73rd minute with Yamal offside in the build-up but it did not matter as seconds later Williams burst down the left before firing in a third.

Yamal twice went close himself before substitute Olmo, having squandered one chance, made it four in the 83rd minute, using a beautiful touch to make space and then rolling the ball into the net.