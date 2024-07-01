The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Molly Caudery in action in the Women’s pole vault during the UK Athletics Championships and Olympic trials in Manchester (David Davies/PA)
Molly Caudery in action in the Women’s pole vault during the UK Athletics Championships and Olympic trials in Manchester (David Davies/PA)

England left it late to come from behind against Slovakia and India won the T20 World Cup on a dramatic weekend of sporting action.

Maia Bouchier led England’s cricketers to victory over New Zealand and Dina Asher-Smith and Molly Caudery were among the stars lighting up the UK Athletics Championships.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best pictures from the weekend.

Jude Bellingham, centre, scores England’s equaliser against Slovakia with a bicycle kick
Jude Bellingham, centre, scores England’s equaliser against Slovakia (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane, centre, celebrates with team-mates, from left, John Stones, Cole Palmer and Marc Guehi after scoring England’s winner against Slovakia
Harry Kane, centre, gets England’s winner (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Two female England fans hug and a man jumps on a bench in the background as the crowd at BOXPark Wembley celebrate Jude Bellingham's equaliser against Slovakia
England fans at BOXPARK Wembley celebrate Bellingham’s equaliser (Steven Paston/PA)
England’s Anthony Gordon during a press conference at Euro 2024 with grazes visible on his chin and nose
Anthony Gordon displays his wounds during a press conference after a bike crash during an England recovery session (Adam Davy/PA)
Denmark fans with their right arms raised diagonally in unison show their support during the Euro 2024 game against Germany
Denmark fans show their support during the Euro 2024 game against Germany (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Confetti falls as India players celebrate with the T20 World Cup trophy
India celebrate T20 World Cup success, beating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados (PA)
India's Rohit Sharma lays on his back with team-mates standing in a circle around him
Rohit Sharma soaks in India’s success (PA)
Emma Raducanu wears an England football shirt during a practice session at Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu shows her support for England’s footballers during a practice session at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
Andy Murray throws the ball up to serve during a practice set at Wimbledon
Andy Murray back on the practice court amid doubts over his Wimbledon participation (John Walton/PA)
Maia Bouchier celebrates her match-winning century against New Zealand in the second one-day international at New Road with Worcester Cathedral in the background
Maia Bouchier celebrates her match-winning century against New Zealand in the second one-day international at New Road (Nigel French/PA)
Dina Asher-Smith celebrates winning and setting a championship record in the Women’s 200m at the UK Athletics Championships and Olympic trials in Manchester
Dina Asher-Smith set a UK Championship record in the Women’s 200m at the Team GB Olympic trials in Manchester (David Davies/PA)
Declan Neary splashes his way through the water jump in the mens 3,000m steeplechase at the UK Athletics Championships and Olympic trials in Manchester
Declan Neary had a splashing time in the 3,000m steeplechase (David Davies/PA)
Motion blur surrounds Callum Wilkinson as he competes in the men's 10,000m walk at the UK Athletics Championships and Olympic trials in Manchester
Callum Wilkinson set a national record in the men’s 10,000m walk (David Davies/PA)
Ryan Moore rides Los Angeles, left, to Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby victory at The Curragh
Ryan Moore rode Los Angeles, left, to Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby victory at The Curragh (Damien Eagers/PA)