The sporting weekend in pictures

England left it late to come from behind against Slovakia and India won the T20 World Cup on a dramatic weekend of sporting action.

Maia Bouchier led England’s cricketers to victory over New Zealand and Dina Asher-Smith and Molly Caudery were among the stars lighting up the UK Athletics Championships.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best pictures from the weekend.

Jude Bellingham, centre, scores England’s equaliser against Slovakia (Adam Davy/PA)

Harry Kane, centre, gets England’s winner (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England fans at BOXPARK Wembley celebrate Bellingham’s equaliser (Steven Paston/PA)

Anthony Gordon displays his wounds during a press conference after a bike crash during an England recovery session (Adam Davy/PA)

Denmark fans show their support during the Euro 2024 game against Germany (Bradley Collyer/PA)

India celebrate T20 World Cup success, beating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados (PA)

Rohit Sharma soaks in India’s success (PA)

Emma Raducanu shows her support for England’s footballers during a practice session at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Andy Murray back on the practice court amid doubts over his Wimbledon participation (John Walton/PA)

Maia Bouchier celebrates her match-winning century against New Zealand in the second one-day international at New Road (Nigel French/PA)

Dina Asher-Smith set a UK Championship record in the Women’s 200m at the Team GB Olympic trials in Manchester (David Davies/PA)

Declan Neary had a splashing time in the 3,000m steeplechase (David Davies/PA)

Callum Wilkinson set a national record in the men’s 10,000m walk (David Davies/PA)