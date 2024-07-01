John Stones urges England to ‘take the handbrake off’ after reaching last eight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Stones urges England to ‘take the handbrake off’ after reaching last eight

By Press Association
England’s John Stones during the Euro 2024 win over Slovakia (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England’s John Stones during the Euro 2024 win over Slovakia (Bradley Collyer/PA)

John Stones insists England are ready to take the handbrake off after their “fight and desire” saw them come from behind to dramatically beat Slovakia in extra-time and reach the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

Gareth Southgate’s side looked set to be heading home as Ivan Schranz’s first-half strike had Slovakia ahead until Jude Bellingham’s overhead kick deep into stoppage time tied the game.

Harry Kane then headed home to secure a 2-1 victory that sets up a quarter final clash with Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday.

England’s Jude Bellingham scores against Slovakia at Euro 2024
England’s Jude Bellingham scores against Slovakia at Euro 2024 (Adam Davy/PA)

Like their performances in the group stage, England laboured at times but ultimately got the job done and now Stones believes the team can now play with more freedom in Germany.

“What a game, what a way for us to get through,” said Stones.

“It was not the way that we wanted to but I think the fight, the desire… that people wanted to see from us at home, from people in the stands – that fight for the shirt, for everyone that’s come out to support us was there and more.

“That’s what’s got us through, we didn’t play the best and that is down to us, which is frustrating,

“But I hope now, coming through such a tough time and doing things, taking risks with the ball, we can implement that now and kind of take the handbrake off in some senses to let our quality show.”

Switzerland have impressed in the tournament so far and eased to a 2-0 victory over holders Italy on Saturday to progress into the last eight.

They will no doubt pose a threat to an England side still struggling to find their way but Stones feels they can overcome the challenge.

“I think we’ve got that belief now,” he told beIN Sport.

“I think we had it before but we didn’t fully show that and our performances didn’t replicate that belief.

“We’ve got to always look at the negatives and the things that we can improve on because it’s a massive part of the games, massive part of what we do.

“We’re coming up another great side… another great test for us that we’re we’re excited for; I’ve not thought about it too much, to be honest, after the emotions but tomorrow we’ll be preparing as usual, and we’ve got to enjoy this, because it’s been tough, tough for everyone, and I want everyone to enjoy it.”