Q&A: Gareth Southgate’s defensive dilemmas for Switzerland quarter-final

England head into their Euro 2024 quarter-final clash against Switzerland on Saturday with a number of question marks over who will start in their defence.

Manager Gareth Southgate has made minimal changes to his starting XI across the first four games but his hand may be forced in Dusseldorf.

Here, the PA news agency answer the questions that surround Southgate’s backline.

Who is definitely missing out at the Merkur Spiel-Arena?

England’s Marc Guehi controls the ball during a 0-0 draw against Slovenia at Euro 2024 (Martin Meissner/AP)

One of England’s most consistent performers at a tournament where displays have been fairly average has been Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace centre-back was the choice to replace Harry Maguire alongside John Stones at the heart of Southgate’s defence and he has flourished.

However, Southgate will have to replace the 23-year-old against Switzerland as he picked up a second yellow card in the extra-time win over Slovakia meaning he will serve a one-match ban.

Southgate has a number of options with Ezri Konsa, Lewis Dunk and Joe Gomez all potential candidates – although only the former, with 15 minutes off the bench against Slovakia, has any tournament experience.

If Southgate goes against the grain and mixes things up, Kyle Walker could shift into a more central role, which is where he finished Sunday’s last-16 game in a back three.

Walker is the first-choice right-back though?

Kyle Walker before England’s win over Serbia at Euro 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Manchester City defender has been one of Southgate’s best players in recent years but has not looked himself for large parts of the Euros.

His explosive pace can add an extra dimension to England’s attack but that has been largely negated thus far.

He is still likely to keep his place and it would be a major surprise if Southgate shifted to start with a three-man defence.

Walker, though, is also an option at left-back having shifted over to the other flank during the Slovenia stalemate in the group stages.

Left-back? Is that a problem area for Southgate?

England’s Luke Shaw during a training session at the Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land (Adam Davy/PA)

Problem area is probably an understatement.

Southgate took a gamble in taking Luke Shaw as his only recognised left-back but the Manchester United man has so far not been fit enough to feature having been out since February with a hamstring injury.

In his absence, Kieran Trippier has filled in but the fact he is naturally right footed has left England’s team looking unbalanced and there remain questions over his fitness.

At this stage of the tournament it would seem something of a risk to throw Shaw in at the deep end so if Southgate wants to change things up he could look to his squad – or to his attack.

Four different players operated on the left side of England’s defence against Slovakia with Konsa having a spell there as well as Bukayo Saka moving from the right wing and Eberechi Eze filling in as Southgate reshaped his side after coming from behind.