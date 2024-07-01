A look at England’s defensive options while Marc Guehi suspended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A look at England’s defensive options while Marc Guehi suspended

By Press Association
Marc Guehi’s ban will mean a change to England’s defence (Ariel Schalit/PA)
England will be forced into at least one change for their Euro 2024 quarter-final as Marc Guehi’s suspension leaves Gareth Southgate to consider his defensive options.

Guehi, perhaps England’s stand-out player at the tournament so far, picked up a second booking of the tournament early in the last-16 clash with Slovakia.

Here, the PA news agency assesses the contenders to take the Crystal Palace centre-back’s place against Switzerland.

Konsa clue?

England’s Ezri Konsa, right, challenges Slovakia’s Tomas Suslov
Ezri Konsa, right, came on in extra time against Slovakia (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ezri Konsa’s extra-time substitute appearance against Slovakia may appear to position him as Guehi’s likely replacement, even if he came on at left-back as part of a series of desperate late-game reshuffles.

In 35 Premier League appearances in 2023-24, Konsa led Aston Villa with 62 interceptions and won 59 per cent of his 54 tackles. Guehi, by way of comparison, played 25 times and made just 18 interceptions and 28 tackles, though 68 per cent of those were successful.

Konsa’s 76 per cent success rate in duels was the highest of England’s centre-back options in Germany, as was his tally of 167 won, though he was marked by the Premier League with two errors leading to opposition goals.

England’s Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi, left to right, during a training session
Ezri Konsa, centre, and Joe Gomez, left, are in contention to replace Marc Guehi, right (Adam Davy/PA)

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk’s 88 clearances matched Guehi for the most of any central defender in Southgate’s squad, albeit in eight more appearances, while his comfort on the ball could be of value – only star Manchester City midfielder Rodri made more than Dunk’s 3,212 passes in last season’s Premier League and he completed well over 90 per cent.

Dunk’s 27 tackles ranked only ninth among Brighton players – behind forwards Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra – though that owes partly to the Seagulls’ pressing system and it is worth remembering centre-back Leah Williamson skippered England to glory in the 2022 Women’s Euro without making a single tackle.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez is Southgate’s other option, his stand-out statistic from the league season being a success rate of 74 per cent in aerial duels – winning 31 of 42 to match the ratio of prospective England partner John Stones.

Like Konsa, Gomez’s versatility is another mark in his favour if Southgate opts for more wide-ranging changes.

Trip switch?

England’s Kieran Trippier plays a pass with the outside of his right foot with Slovenia's Andraz Sporar, right, in pursuit
The right-footed Kieran Trippier has given England’s left flank an unbalanced look (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Luke Shaw’s absence has forced Kieran Trippier to play out of position at left-back for the duration of the tournament so far, visibly affecting the balance of England’s team.

Gomez is an alternative having played much of the club season in that position as Liverpool dealt with long-term injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, while Konsa’s brief international career has largely been spent in the wide positions.

England briefly moved to a back three during extra time against Slovakia and, while Bukayo Saka and in particular Eberechi Eze are unlikely to be deployed as starting wing-backs on Saturday, that system does provide another option.

Kyle Walker would be likely to move to the right of the trio in that scenario, with Trippier or Trent Alexander-Arnold outside him. Trippier could still be required at left wing-back if Shaw remains unavailable, unless Saka or Gomez were preferred.

Yellow cards are wiped after the quarter-finals for suspension purposes but England will have Trippier, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Kobbie Mainoo and Conor Gallagher walking the tightrope against Switzerland.