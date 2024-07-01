Bellingham joins Kane and co in scoring a memorable England goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bellingham joins Kane and co in scoring a memorable England goal

By Press Association
Harry Kane scored a memorable goal for England in the Euro 2020 semi-final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane scored a memorable goal for England in the Euro 2020 semi-final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jude Bellingham wrote himself into England folklore as his stunning injury-time equaliser kept his country’s Euro 2024 hopes alive.

Here, the PA news agency looks at other key goals in knockout football for England.

Bobby Charlton v Portugal, 1966 World Cup

England’s talismanic midfielder had already lit up the 1966 World Cup with his ‘belting the ball’ goal against Mexico in the group stage and he was at it again against Portugal in the semi-final. After scoring into an empty net to put his side 1-0 up before the break, Charlton grabbed a crucial second in the second half with a crisp finish from just inside the penalty area. It proved decisive as Eusebio’s penalty gave Portugal hope, but Sir Alf Ramsey’s men saw it out to reach the World Cup final on home soil.

David Platt v Belgium, 1990 World Cup

With England heading towards a penalty shootout after a drab last-16 performance against Belgium at Italia 90, Platt scored one the most memorable goals in the country’s history. Paul Gascoigne chipped in a free-kick, the Aston Villa midfielder watched it over his shoulder and then hooked it into the far corner. It spawned a famous piece of commentary by John Motson, who screamed: “And England have done it, in the last minute of extra time”. Platt scored again as England beat Cameroon in the quarter-final before losing on penalties to Germany in the last four.

David Beckham v Ecuador, 2006 World Cup

David Beckham scores against Ecuador
David Beckham settled the game with a free-kick goal (PA)

A comfortable group stage saw Sven Goran Eriksson’s England side paired with Ecuador in the 2006 World Cup in Germany and a serene route to the quarter-finals looked on the cards. But England laboured against the South American side and were lucky not to be behind in the first half. But Beckham, as he so often did for his country, stepped up and made the difference, curling in a trademark free-kick from 30 yards. It set up a last-eight tie with Portugal, who won on penalties.

Harry Kane v Denmark, Euro 2020