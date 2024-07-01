Mary Earps named in England training camp squad but Lauren James ruled out

Mary Earps has been named in England’s training camp squad for upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland and Sweden but Lauren James is injured.

Goalkeeper Earps, who announced her decision to leave Manchester United this summer, is included in the 25-player group despite still struggling with a hip injury picked up against France last month.

She will continue her rehabilitation at a training camp in the Netherlands, along with Niamh Charles.

But James misses out with an injury she picked up playing for Chelsea at the end of the domestic season, with Kayla Rendell and Lotte Wubben-Moy also injured.

Orlando Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse receives her first call-up and she will join the group next week, as will Georgia Stanway, who is training with her club Bayern Munich.

Sarina Wiegman’s side play Ireland on Friday at Carrow Road before travelling to Sweden the following Tuesday.