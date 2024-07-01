Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

By Press Association
Aryna Sabalenka has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon (Walton/PA)
Third seed Aryna Sabalenka has pulled out of Wimbledon hours before her first round match with Emina Bektas.

Two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka revealed on Saturday there was a chance she could withdraw from the third major of 2024 due to an ongoing shoulder problem called teres major, which primarily affects her serve.

Sabalenka was set to be second on Court One but cut short her practice on Monday afternoon before All England Club organisers confirmed she had been forced to withdraw, with Erika Andreeva handed a place in the main draw as a lucky loser.

Aryna Sabalenka hits a forehand on the practice courts at Wimbledon
Aryna Sabalenka practising before she withdrew from the tournament (John Walton/PA)

It blow open the women’s draw, with world number three Sabalenka among the favourites to secure a maiden Wimbledon title.

“Heartbroken to have to tell you all that I won’t be able to play the Championships this year,” Sabalenka posted on her Instagram story.

“I tried everything to get myself ready but unfortunately my shoulder is not cooperating. I pushed myself to the limit in practice today to try my best, but my team explained that playing would only make things much worse.

“This tournament means so much to me and I promise I’ll be back stronger than ever next year.”

Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon in 2021 and 2023 but missed the 2022 edition due to a ban on Belarusian and Russian players over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The withdrawal of Sabalenka hands Andreeva, the older sister of French Open semi-finalist Mirra Andreeva, a place in the first round where she will take on American Bektas later on Monday.