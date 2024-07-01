Jordan Pickford lauds ‘golden boy’ Jude Bellingham after England beat Slovakia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jordan Pickford lauds ‘golden boy’ Jude Bellingham after England beat Slovakia

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham, left, has been praised by Jordan Pickford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jude Bellingham, left, has been praised by Jordan Pickford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jordan Pickford lauded “golden boy” Jude Bellingham after he rescued England’s Euro 2024 campaign in the roller-coaster last-16 clash against Slovakia.

After winning Group C in unconvincing fashion, the Euro 2020 runners-up were on the brink of a humiliating exit akin to Iceland eight years ago in what would almost certainly have been Gareth Southgate’s last match.

England looked set to fail in their bid to cancel out Ivan Schranz’s opener for wily Slovakia, with Phil Foden seeing a goal ruled out for offside by the VAR, Harry Kane wasting a great chance and Declan Rice hitting a post.

But Real Madrid star Bellingham scored a jaw-dropping leveller five minutes into stoppage time, with his overhead kick followed by a Kane header early in extra time as Southgate’s side won 2-1.

“It was a roller coaster,” Pickford said back at England’s Blankenhain basecamp on Monday.

“I said in the pre-match interview it’s not how you play, you’ve got to show resilience and it’s about just winning the match and that’s what we did. Went into the trenches and we came out the other side.

“You’ve got two superstars, Jude and Harry, and they’ve come up with the goods.

“Jude, golden boy, again with the overhead kick to keep us in the game, keep us in the tournament.

“But we never say die, and that’s what it was last night. A roller coaster but we got over the line.”

A quarter-final against Switzerland is the reward for England after a Bellingham-inspired turnaround that made headlines and will live long in the memory.

“Ninety-fifth minute and I think there was six minutes added time, so probably one of the last kicks in the game,” Pickford said of the equaliser.

“For Jude to come up with that, something special from Walks’ [Kyle Walker] long throw, we mixed our game up well, and to get the equaliser to go into extra time was massive.

“It was an unbelievable moment. But then you start thinking ‘is VAR going to come into play?’ or anything like that.

“Because after the equaliser with Phil, then VAR came in and it kind of deflates you, like I said.

“But that emotion, that buzz around the place. Slovakia must have thought they had it in the bag.

“Then we had to step on the gas in extra time, which we did early doors with Harry getting that second goal. Then it was about our mentality to see the game out.”

Jude Bellingham scores a spectacular goal for England against Slovakia
Jude Bellingham scored a spectacular goal for England (Adam Davy/PA)

But mindset can only take a team so far, with Southgate well aware their performance must go up a level against Switzerland if they are to progress to the Euros semi-finals.

The team 19th in FIFA’s world rankings finished as runners-up to hosts Germany in Group A and went on to knock out holders Italy 2-0 in the round of 16.

“Another tough opposition,” Pickford said. “Like I said at the start of the tournament, every game’s a tough game.

“The levels keep stepping up and we as England have got to step up again against another tough side, against Switzerland, with some top players.”

Asked if he has a message for fans, the England goalkeeper added: “Keep believing in us. We’ll go 100 per cent, give 100 per cent for the badge all the time, and we need them behind us because they’re a massive part of us.

“The atmosphere they create for us gives us an added edge.”