England goalkeeper Mary Earps joins Paris St Germain following Man Utd exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England goalkeeper Mary Earps joins Paris St Germain following Man Utd exit

By Press Association
England goalkeeper Mary Earps has joined Paris St Germain (Nick Potts/PA)
England goalkeeper Mary Earps has joined Paris St Germain (Nick Potts/PA)

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has joined Paris St Germain following her departure from Manchester United.

The French club announced on Monday that the 31-year-old had signed a two-year deal to complete a long-anticipated transfer.

Earps was a free agent following the expiry of her contract at United this summer.

Earps told the PSG website: “Joining Paris St Germain is a fantastic opportunity. I’m very honoured to become a Parisian and I can’t wait to play alongside my new team-mates.

“Together, we’re going to give our all to help the club shine and make our fans proud.

“I’m determined to contribute to our future success so that Paris St Germain continues to rank among Europe’s top clubs.”

Earps, who has 50 England caps and was a member of the side that won Euro 2022, has spent the past five years at United.

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps and Ella Toone lift the FA Cup
Earps (left) won the FA Cup at the end of her fifth season with United (John Walton/PA)

She helped the club win the FA Cup last season but decided to leave at the end of the campaign after turning down the offer of a new contract.

“The club is about to undergo a period of transition, and unfortunately I don’t feel it aligns with the timing of where I’m at in my career,” Earps said in a post on Instagram recently.

“I think now is the right time to make a change and embark on a new challenge.”