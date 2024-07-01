Lily Miyazaki races past Tamara Korpatsch to earn first Wimbledon win

British wild card Lily Miyazaki reached the second round at Wimbledon for the first time after crushing Tamara Korpatsch.

The Tokyo-born 28-year-old more than doubled her prize money for the year, earning £93,000 for less than an hour’s work.

Miyazaki served superbly, dropping just seven points with the ball in her hand and not facing a single break point.

She also hit 14 winners to Korpatsch’s three and made just 15 unforced errors in comparison to the German’s 26.

A comprehensive 6-2 6-1 win over the world number 73 secured a second-round meeting with 14th seed Daria Kasatkina on Wednesday.