Osian Roberts rules himself out of contention for Wales job and sticks with Como

Osian Roberts has ruled himself out of the running to become the next Wales manager.

Roberts, the former Football Association of Wales technical director and assistant manager, was among the favourites to succeed Rob Page.

However, the 58-year-old has rejected FAW overtures about the vacancy and chosen to stay at Como – the Italian club he led to promotion to Serie A in May.

Roberts wrote on X: “I would like to thank the Football Association of Wales for expressing an interest in approaching me regarding the role of Wales national team manager.

“As an incredibly passionate and proud Welshman I would love to become manager of Wales one day.

“Currently, however, I am on an incredible journey with Como 1907 having helped lead them to a historical promotion to Serie A.

“I am committed to this wonderful club and our exciting project until at least 2026 and am forever thankful for their support and faith in me.

“I wish the Welsh national team every success as it embarks on another exciting chapter, of which I have the most wonderful memories.

“To the Red Wall and all the Welsh fans with whom I have gone through so much, the tears and the joy, I would like to thank you genuinely for the support I have always had from you and especially in recent weeks. Diolch.”

Roberts spent 12 years as FAW technical director and also served as an assistant to former national team bosses Gary Speed, Chris Coleman and Ryan Giggs before leaving Wales in 2019.

He left to become technical director of the Moroccan Football Federation and later became Patrick Vieira’s assistant at Crystal Palace.

Roberts is currently head of development at Como, having steered them into the top flight of Italian football after a 21-year absence.

Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry has been linked with the Wales job (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cesc Fabregas stepped aside at Como to obtain the necessary UEFA coaching badges but the Spaniard has since resumed managerial responsibilities.

The FAW detailed the criteria required for their new manager after ending Page’s three-and-a-half-year reign last month.

Welsh football’s governing body wants someone with a “proven track record of delivering success at club and/or international level” and invited “expressions of interest” from potential candidates.

Former France forward Thierry Henry – who Roberts wanted to bring on board as his assistant when he applied for the job in 2017 – is known to be admired by the FAW, as are Vieira and Yaya Toure who also obtained their coaching badges in Wales.

Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy has coached in the Premier League at Burnley (Steve Welsh/PA)

Henry is currently manager of France Under-21s and their Olympic team and would be unavailable until August.

Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy is a popular figure among a section of fans and a strong domestic candidate.

It is understood that Bellamy, currently interim head coach at Burnley following Vincent Kompany’s departure to Bayern Munich, would be interested in the position.

Having missed out on Euro 2024, Wales return to action in September with a Nations League double-header against Turkey and Montenegro.