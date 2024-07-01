Lily Miyazaki in the money after ‘one of the best wins’ in her career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lily Miyazaki in the money after ‘one of the best wins’ in her career

By Press Association
Lily Miyazaki beat Tamara Korpatsch to reach round two (Aaron Chown/PA)
Lily Miyazaki beat Tamara Korpatsch to reach round two (Aaron Chown/PA)

British wild card Lily Miyazaki doubled her earnings for the year with an hour’s work as she reached the Wimbledon second round for the first time.

The Tokyo-born 28-year-old pocketed £93,000 by beating Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-2 6-1.

“It’s huge,” she admitted. “Obviously it helps with the travel, my training, some things like that.

Lily Miyazaki is congratulated by Tamara Korpatsch
Lily Miyazaki, right, is congratulated by Tamara Korpatsch (Aaron Chown/PA)

“But to be honest, I wasn’t really thinking about that when I was playing. I just really wanted to go out there and put in a good performance, see how I keep improving my level.

“Yeah, obviously the financial side is massive for me. Hopefully I can use that to keep building my ranking, keep going forwards.”

It was a second straight first-round win at grand slam level for Miyazaki after her victory over Margarita Betova at last year’s US Open.

She served superbly, dropping just seven points with the ball in her hand and not facing a single break point.

Miyazaki also hit 14 winners to Korpatsch’s three and made just 15 unforced errors in comparison to her opponent’s 26.

“How does this win rank? I’d say definitely one of the higher ones because I haven’t played at the main draw of grand slams often. This is my third time,” she added.

“So yeah, I think it’s one of my best wins of my career. Obviously she’s a top-100 player. Yeah, I’m pleased with it.”

Miyazaki faces a second-round meeting with 14th seed Daria Kasatkina – last week’s Eastbourne winner – on Wednesday, possibly on one of the show courts.

“I’ve never played her before, but I’ve definitely watched her play in the past,” she said. “She’s on good form. It will be good to see where my game’s at.

“If the opportunity is there for a big court, to play on a big court, it would be amazing. But, I mean, any court here is so special.”