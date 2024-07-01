Emma Raducanu follows England’s Euro 2024 lead by ‘winning ugly’ in SW19 opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emma Raducanu follows England’s Euro 2024 lead by ‘winning ugly’ in SW19 opener

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu points to her head after battling past Renata Zarazua (John Walton/PA)
Emma Raducanu points to her head after battling past Renata Zarazua (John Walton/PA)

Emma Raducanu took inspiration from England’s narrow escape at Euro 2024 by “winning ugly” in her opening match at Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old had a slice of good fortune when her scheduled opponent, 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, withdrew on Monday morning because of illness.

Her replacement, Mexican lucky loser Renata Zarazua, appeared a much kinder prospect on paper but the world number 98 is a tricky player and Raducanu survived some difficult moments in a 7-6 (0) 6-3 victory on Centre Court.

Emma Raducanu wears an England football shirt
Emma Raducanu warmed up on Sunday wearing an England football shirt (John Walton/PA)

In her on-court interview, Raducanu referenced England’s scrappy win over Slovakia in Germany, saying: “Like watching the football last night, winning ugly – it all counts.”

Raducanu knows what it is like to face intense scrutiny and expectation, and she added in her press conference: “Last night, I had a feeling that they would still turn it around.

“The people I was watching with were like, ‘I don’t know’. It was getting to the 93rd minute. (I said), ‘I have a feeling, I have a feeling’. Then Jude (Bellingham) hit that insane goal.

“When I’m watching, I’m listening to the commentary, I can almost picture it. It’s just the way the story flips, depending on how the result is going.

“For sure, I sympathise with the players who are being told they need to play a lot better, need to play perfect. I think at the end of the day it’s about getting over the line.

“Today I used it as motivation. It doesn’t need to be beautiful, it doesn’t need to be perfect. As long as you get through the opening rounds, you give yourself another chance to play better.

“For circumstances to align, as long as you’re still in the tournament, you keep giving yourself that chance.”

Zarazua had never won a tour-level grass-court match and was making her main draw Wimbledon debut but she was a completely different opponent to the flat-hitting Alexandrova, bamboozling Raducanu at times with drop shots and chopped forehands.

Renata Zarazua bends one leg to hit a sliced forehand
Renata Zarazua proved to be a tricky opponent (John Walton/PA)

The British player lost her break advantage in the first set and it could have gone either way until the tie-break, when Raducanu seized the initiative and did not look back.

The start of the second set was also tense, with Raducanu saving two break points in the third game, but she held her nerve and eventually clinched Britain’s first win of the tournament.

The Kent player was making her return to Centre Court two years on from her last appearance following wrist and ankle surgeries.

On the change in schedule, she said: “It’s really difficult. I think with the notice, it was only a few hours really. When you’ve prepped since the draw came out to play one person, then it’s a complete different style of player, as well, you’ve worked on specific things.

“But I think it’s all about just competing at the end of the day. When it’s such short notice, you just have to keep your head together and just stay calm, try not to let the external circumstances throw you too much. I think I managed to deal with it really well today.”

Raducanu next faces experienced Belgian Elise Mertens, which will not be an easy match, but, with eighth seed Zheng Qinwen losing and third seed Aryna Sabalenka pulling out injured, it already looks to be an open section of the draw.

Raducanu, though, will not be getting ahead of herself having experienced so many setbacks since her 2021 US Open triumph.

“As I said in the first press conference, I’d be over the moon if I won my first round here,” she said. “And I really am. I feel just the joy to be on site, the joy to be part of the buzz. I’m really just enjoying myself.

Emma Raducanu shouts in celebration
Emma Raducanu won the tie-break 7-0 (John Walton/PA)

“I think that now, having had a few wins under my belt, I’m really cherishing every single one because I know how difficult it is to be on the flip side of it.

“Results wise, I have no expectations. I just have expectations of myself to really put myself on the line on the court and fight and not let any frustrations get to me.”

But, reminded that her first-round win in New York three years ago also came against a lucky loser, Raducanu said with a smile: “For sure, it did pop into my head a little bit.”