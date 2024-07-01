Wimbledon day one: Sabalenka pulls out as Raducanu, Alcaraz and Sinner all win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wimbledon day one: Sabalenka pulls out as Raducanu, Alcaraz and Sinner all win

By Press Association
Aryna Sabalenka was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon hours before her first round match (John Walton/PA)
Aryna Sabalenka was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon hours before her first round match (John Walton/PA)

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner claimed routine day one wins at Wimbledon, but the bottom half of the women’s draw was blown wide open with a string of withdrawals led by third seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka, fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova were all forced to pull out due to injury or illness, which was followed by impressive victories for Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu was one of three British female winners alongside Lily Miyazaki and Sonay Kartal to whet the appetite for an action-packed day two where 12 home hopes are set to be in action – if Andy Murray decides to compete in the singles.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Wimbledon 2024 – Day One – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
David Beckham (left) and Sir David Attenborough (right) were in attendance on day one of the 2024 Championships at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Quote of the day

Brit watch

  • Emma Raducanu beat Renata Zarazua 7-6 (0) 6-3
  • Lily Miyazaki beat Tamara Korpatsch 6-2 6-1
  • Sonay Kartal beat Sorana Cirstea 3-6 6-2 6-0

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Tale of the lucky loser

Erika Andreeva missed out on a place in the Wimbledon main draw on Thursday when she lost in the final round of qualifying, but received a reprieve at the last-minute when Sabalenka pulled out on Monday afternoon.

Hours later and Andreeva had booked a spot in round two with a 7-6 (5) 3-6 6-3 win over Emina Bektas on her debut at the All England Club.

With younger sister Mirra Andreeva going out later on Monday, world number 101 Erika Andreeva has gone from failing to qualify for this year’s Championships to being the last one standing among the talented siblings.