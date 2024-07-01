Jordan Pickford’s prepared to be put on the spot again in a shoot-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jordan Pickford’s prepared to be put on the spot again in a shoot-out

By Press Association
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford scored a penalty during the shoot-out in the Nations League third place play-off (Tim Goode/PA)
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford scored a penalty during the shoot-out in the Nations League third place play-off (Tim Goode/PA)

Jordan Pickford insists he would be ready to recreate his Nations League penalty heroics when England face Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

The game in Dusseldorf is a repeat of the third-place play-off of the inaugural Nations League tournament in 2019.

After a 0-0 draw, England would secure third spot with a 6-5 shoot-out victory, with goalkeeper Pickford scoring the fifth spot-kick before saving Josip Drmic’s effort and sealing the win.

Switzerland v England – Nations League – Third Place Play-Off – Estadio D. Alfonso Henriques
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford enjoyed scoring his penalty during the Nations League shoot-out win over Switzerland in Guimaraes (PA)

Asked if he would take another penalty if needed on Saturday night, the Everton man replied: “Yes, I will step up.

“I’m not the manager but I will practice and I will be prepared. Everyone has got to practice because anyone can be on the pitch at any time.

“The Nations League was a tough game, it went to penalties and we know they are a very good side, they’ve just knocked out the reigning champions (Italy) and are playing some very good football.

“They aren’t going to be a team we’re taking lightly and we’re going to have to prepare fully for it and that is what we will be ready for.”

It was Pickford’s second shoot-out success in the space of a year after he saved from Carlos Bacca in a World Cup last-16 victory over Colombia.

“Just experience, I would say,” Pickford replied when asked what he took from his performance against the Swiss five years ago.

“History of winning major tournaments shows that you’ve got to into extra time, maybe win a penalty shoot-out.

“It was the Nations League for third place and the bronze medal but you’ve got to learn from those experiences.

“Take those experiences into major tournaments and it was a good feeling back then to get them under our belt.”