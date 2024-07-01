Euro 2024 day 18: Ronaldo’s tears turn to cheers as Portugal set up France clash

Portugal broke Slovenia hearts with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win in Frankfurt to book their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved three spot-kicks, after Cristiano Ronaldo had missed one in extra-time, to send his side through to face France in Hamburg on Friday.

Les Bleus had earlier left it late to edge past Belgium with an own goal from Jan Vertonghen in Dusseldorf.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on day 18 of the European Championships.

Costa heroics wipe away Ronaldo’s tears

Goalkeeper Diego Costa was the hero for Portugal in the penalty shoot-out (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Goalkeeper Costa was Portugal’s hero on a night of high drama in Frankfurt, where Cristiano Ronaldo’s tears of despair turned to joy following a 3-0 penalty shoot-out win.

Slovenia, the lowest side left in the competition, had battled their way through a goalless 90 minutes, and went close themselves through Benjamin Sesko.

Ronaldo – who had seen several free-kicks fly off target – then stepped up with a penalty in the first period of extra-time, but Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a brilliant save at full stretch.

Sesko spurned a great chance to win it for Slovenia when a slip from veteran defender Pepe saw him race clear, only for Costa to pull off a superb block.

Porto keeper Costa then saved all three of Slovenia’s opening spot-kicks, with Ronaldo converting his before Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva slotted in the winning penalty to spark wild celebrations in front of the Portugal fans.

Les Bleus late show

A deflected effort from France substitute Randal Kolo Muani (centre) was enough to see off Belgium (Nick Potts/PA)

France edged their way into the last eight as a late own goal from Anderlecht defender Vertonghen gave them a 1-0 win over Belgium in Dusseldorf.

Les Bleus – with star man Kylian Mbappe again playing in a protective mask – have yet to score a goal from open play after stumbling through from Group D as runners-up behind Austria.

Didier Deschamps’ men, though, eventually found a way past a resolute Belgium with five minutes left when substitute Randal Kolo Muani’s shot diverted in off the unfortunate Vertonghen and past a wrong-footed Koen Casteels.

Kane hails England spirit

England captain Harry Kane believes the manner of the dramatic comeback win over Slovakia after extra-time in Gelsenkirchen can bring the squad even closer together as they prepare for a quarter-final against Switzerland.

“Sometimes you have to go through these moments and you look each other in the eye and go that extra bit,” Kane said.

“You dig yourself out of a hole and when you get through that it brings out that different energy, that different togetherness.

“Whatever scenario we have in the next game, it’s like ‘We’ve been here boys, we trust each other and we know we’ll do whatever it takes for each other’.”

Picture of the day

Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears after missing a penalty during extra-time against Slovenia in Frankfurt (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Post of the day

Who’s up next?

Romania v Netherlands, BBC One, 1700

Austria v Turkey, ITV1, 2000