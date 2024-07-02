Wimbledon day two: Murray, Djokovic and Vondrousova in the spotlight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wimbledon day two: Murray, Djokovic and Vondrousova in the spotlight

By Press Association
Andy Murray has decided to play at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
Andy Murray has decided to play at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Wimbledon is set for an emotional day should Andy Murray declare himself fit for one last campaign at the All England Club.

Murray, who will give himself until the last minute to decide if he is able to play, is one of 12 Britons scheduled for singles action on Tuesday.

Defending women’s champion Marketa Vondrousova will open proceedings on Centre Court while seven-time winner Novak Djokovic begins his bid to reclaim the men’s title.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what is in store on day two.

Match of the day

Two-time champion Andy Murray could shortly be waving goodbye to Wimbledon
Two-time champion Andy Murray could shortly be waving goodbye to Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Andy Murray has been a headline act in SW19 since 2005 but this year is set to be his last appearance.

Murray’s participation has been in doubt since pulling out during his last-16 match at Queen’s Club and undergoing surgery to remove a spinal cyst.

He is yet to announce whether he will play or not but he had an encouraging practice session with Kyle Edmund on Monday.

Should he choose to play, he faces world number 39 Tomas Machac in the final match on Centre Court.

Machac was Murray’s opponent in March when the former world number one suffered an ankle injury in Miami.

The two-time champion has never lost a first-round match at the All England Club and the competitor in him will be determined to ensure that record remains intact.

Vondrousova out to emulate Serena

Marketa Vondrousova holds aloft the Venus Rosewater Dish after winning Wimbledon
Marketa Vondrousova won the women’s title last year (Steven Paston/PA)

Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova will have to fight history as she starts her title quest.

Nobody has successfully defended the Venus Rosewater Dish since Serena Williams won in 2015 and 2016.

Six different women have lifted the title in the six tournaments since then, so the odds appear stacked against another Vondrousova success.

But the Czech beat the odds last year, becoming the first unseeded winner of the women’s title, and has since risen to sixth in the world.

And she is a heavy favourite to start with a win in her opening match against world number 83 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Djokovic back for more

Novak Djokovic hits a backhand wearing strapping on his knee
Novak Djokovic wearing strapping on his surgically repaired knee (John Walton/PA)

Novak Djokovic’s long reign as Wimbledon champion was ended 12 months ago by Carlos Alcaraz.

His presence at this year’s Championships was in doubt after he needed surgery following his French Open-ending knee injury.

But he has made a rapid recovery and, with a favourable draw, appears primed for another attempt at equalling Roger Federer’s record of eight titles.

Brit watch

Jack Draper hits a forehand on the Wimbledon practice courts
Jack Draper, the British number one, starts his campaign on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)

A bumper day awaits with 12 British players scheduled for action.

Andy Murray takes on Tomas Machac in the final match on Centre Court while British number ones Katie Boulter and Jack Draper will respectively start on Court Three against former semi-finalist Tatjana Maria and Court Two versus Sweden’s Elias Ymer.

Cameron Norrie, looking to rekindle the form that took him to the semi-finals in 2022, takes on Argentinian Facundo Diaz Acosta while Dan Evans faces 24th seed Alejandro Tabilo.

Katie Boulter hits a forehand on the practice courts
Katie Boulter is a seed at Wimbledon for the first time (John Walton/PA)

British number two Harriet Dart faces Bai Zhuoxuan while Fran Jones takes on former top-15 player Petra Martic.

Billy Harris and Paul Jubb, both enjoying impressive grass-court campaigns, take on Jaume Munar and Thiago Seyboth Wild respectively.

Jan Choinski faces Luciano Darderi, Jacob Fearnley plays Alejandro Moro Canas and reigning Wimbledon boys’ champion Henry Searle makes his senior grand slam debut against Marcos Giron.

Order of play

Iga Swiatek crouches to play a forehand during a practice session at Wimbledon
Iga Swiatek headlines Court One (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Centre Court from 1.30pm:
Marketa Vondrousova (6) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Novak Djokovic (2) v Vit Kopriva
Andy Murray v Tomas Machac

Court One from 1pm:
Elena Rybakina (4) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse
Alexander Zverev (4) v Roberto Carballes Baena
Iga Swiatek (1) v Sofia Kenin

Weather

Cloudy, with highs of 19.