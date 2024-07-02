Arsenal sign Spain forward Mariona Caldentey following Barcelona exit

Arsenal have signed Spain World Cup winner Mariona Caldentey ahead of the new Women’s Super League season.

The 28-year-old forward has joined on a free transfer following her departure from Barcelona, where she scored 114 goals in 302 appearances and 25 titles.

“I’m so happy to be here,” Caldentey, who will wear the number eight shirt with the Gunners, said on the Arsenal website.

“This is the right time for a new challenge for me and Arsenal is the perfect place.

“I think what Arsenal are doing as a club is amazing – on and off the pitch. I love the way we want to play as a team and I think there’s a strong mentality building here.

“It’s been incredible to see what the club has done away from the pitch, with supporters following the team everywhere and lots of records being broken.

“I can’t wait to get started and help the team win trophies and entertain our supporters.”

Caldentey was part of the Spain team which beat England in last year’s Women’s World Cup final and has scored 26 goals in 72 matches for her country.

Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall said: “Mariona is a world-class forward and we are delighted to bring her to Arsenal.

“She’s a winner with proven experience of excelling on the biggest stage, which is exactly where we aim to be at this club.

“We believe Mariona will be a superb addition to our squad here at Arsenal, as we prepare for an exciting new season together.”