Archie Gray completes Tottenham switch as Joe Rodon returns to Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Archie Gray completes Tottenham switch as Joe Rodon returns to Leeds

By Press Association
Archie Gray has sealed a big-money move to Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Archie Gray has sealed a big-money move to Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tottenham have completed the signing of Leeds midfielder Archie Gray in a player-plus-cash deal which sees Joe Rodon return to Elland Road.

Gray, 18, has attracted plenty of admirers after an impressive breakout season and Brentford had a bid in the region of £35million rejected on Sunday.

It opened the door for Spurs to swoop for the England Under-21 international, who has signed a six-year deal with the Premier League club after they paid a fee between £25m and £30m to secure his services alongside the sweetener of former loanee Rodon going back to Leeds on a permanent basis.

Leeds’ failure to secure promotion via the Championship play-offs in May put pressure on them to make at least one lucrative sale in order to comply with financial fair play rules.

The versatile Gray flourished under Leeds boss Daniel Farke last season to become one of their most valuable assets, going on to make 52 appearances in all competitions at both right-back and in the centre of midfield after his league debut in August against Cardiff.

From a prestigious footballing family with his great-uncle Leeds stalwart Eddie Gray and dad Andy also previously playing for the Elland Road club, Archie won the Championship Young Player of the Year award and also starred during a run to the FA Cup fifth round.

Chelsea registered an interest in the Leeds academy graduate alongside a host of other top-flight clubs, but Gray was convinced Tottenham was the best destination for him after talks with Ange Postecoglou and will get the chance to play Europa League football with the north London outfit.

Wales international Rodon has gone in the other direction, bringing to an end his four-year stay at Spurs.

Rodon signed from Swansea in 2020 but only played 24 times for Tottenham with his last outing for the club two years ago as a late substitute against Burnley towards the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

After spending the last two seasons on loan at Rennes and then Leeds, the 26-year-old has returned to the latter after signing a four-year deal.