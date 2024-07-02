New Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler looking to ‘challenge the establishment’

Fabian Hurzeler said he wants to “achieve big things and challenge the establishment” during his first press conference as Brighton manager.

The 31-year-old, who is the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history, has taken over at the Amex Stadium after guiding St Pauli to promotion into the Bundesliga last season.

The Texas-born German coach spoke about the magnitude of his move to “the best league in the world” and says he is willing to adapt his philosophy during his tenure.

Brighton’s opening league fixture is away to Everton on August 17.

“I’m aware this is a huge job. It’s a big challenge and I think I need a lot of courage and ability so I need to stay humble,” Hurzeler said on Tuesday.

“My targets, I want to discuss them with my players, they need to be convinced of that, they need to feel what we can achieve, that’s the main thing for me.

“I want to achieve big things and I want to challenge the establishment.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world with a lot of good coaches. You need your own philosophy and identity but it’s important to take other elements and adapt.”

Hurzeler has replaced Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton, with the Italian stepping down at the end of last term following two successful seasons in the hotseat before taking charge at French side Marseille.

De Zerbi helped Brighton earn a first-ever European adventure with a sixth-placed finish in 2022-23, when they also reached the FA Cup semi-finals, and he led the Seagulls to the Europe League last 16 last season.

Hurzeler added: “Roberto De Zerbi had a huge impact on the football world with a different style of football. Of course I will take some elements (from him) but I have my own philosophy and you can’t copy anyone.

New Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler (right) alongside club chairman Tony Bloom during a press conference (Steven Paston/PA)

“I like the football he played, it had a lot of courage with some interesting elements which I will also try and adapt to my philosophy.”

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said the move to bring Hurzeler to the south-coast club was not a gamble despite his limited experience as a head coach.

He said: “The whole city should be very excited.

“I wouldn’t talk about it as a gamble at all. We look at everything, we put a lot of effort into the appointment of any head coach like other clubs do and we think Fabian is the best fit for the football club. He’s the least risk option we had.”