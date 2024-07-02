Wales coach Mike Forshaw warns Australia will be ‘different animal’ to World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Wales coach Mike Forshaw warns Australia will be ‘different animal’ to World Cup

By Press Association
Wales assistant coach Mike Forshaw expects a different challenge against Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales assistant coach Mike Forshaw expects a different challenge against Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mike Forshaw expects Wales to encounter “a different animal” from the 2023 World Cup in Saturday’s first Test against Australia.

When Wales last met the Wallabies they posted a record 40-6 victory as Australia’s World Cup campaign unravelled with indecent haste.

With former England head coach Eddie Jones at the helm, Australia made a pool stage exit for the first time after also losing to Fiji.

Jones departed just 10 months into a five-year contract, with Australian rugby chiefs then turning to ex-Ireland boss Joe Schmidt.

Schmidt, who masterminded three Six Nations title triumphs during his stint with Ireland, takes charge for the first time in Sydney this weekend.

“They will be a different side, a different animal from the last time we played them,” Wales assistant coach and defence specialist Forshaw said.

“I think they will be a lot more structured under Joe Schmidt, and they will know exactly what they are going for.

“He is a forensic coach, and we have to be really alive around the middle of the field and at the breakdown. They will be clinical and will want fast ball.

“It is a long time since Wales won in Australia, and they are a different team to play against over here.

“Once an Australian sports team gets its foot on the pedal they really know how to drive it. We will really have to be on our mettle.”

Wales have arrived Down Under following a run of seven successive Test defeats that stretches back almost nine months, with their most recent loss coming against world champions South Africa, who won 41- 13 at Twickenham last month.

And their record against the Wallabies in Australia is a miserable one, having lost 11 games on the bounce against them since posting a 19-16 victory 55 years ago.

Forshaw added: “We have had a massive shift since the World Cup after losing a lot of senior players.

“We aren’t where we need to be yet, but at the end of this tour, I would like to think we will have taken some steps forward.

“We are in the business of winning rugby matches, and we need to start winning matches.

Dafydd Jenkins (left) is a key player for Wales
Dafydd Jenkins (left) looks set for a Wales return against Australia in Sydney (David Davies/PA)

“When that starts happening, and I am confident it will, we can really develop over the next 12 months.”

Wales head coach Warren Gatland is due to name his starting line-up for the Sydney Test on Thursday.

Changes from the Springboks game can be expected, including a possible all-Exeter second-row pairing of Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza, plus a start for Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell.

It is Wales’ first meeting with the Wallabies in Australia since 2012, and will be followed by a second Test in Melbourne before a tour finale against Queensland Reds on July 19.